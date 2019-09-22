The Marion Bulldogs (2-2) faced off with the Hondo Owls (1-3) Friday night, with the hometown boys staving off a surging push by the western visitors.
When it was all said and done, the Bulldogs came out on top 35-27. The back-and-forth thriller had the fans on the edge of their seat the entire game.
Senior quarterback Zach Goodwin dissected the Owls defense flawlessly on the opening series, needing just six plays to march 75 yards in a little over two minutes. Junior receiver Jayden Williams was the recipient of the Goodwin toss from eight yards. Junior kicker, Juan Ortiz split the uprights and Marion was up 7-0.
The Owls quickly answered. A 10-play drive covering 60 yards ended with a 19-yard touchdown reception. Just like that, the score was tied at 7.
A Bulldog drive on its next possession lost power on the Owl’s 38 yard line, and the defense went back to work.
The Owls six-yard run on the first play of the second quarter put the visitors on top 14-7.
On the Bulldogs very next possession, Goodwin found senior receiver Jacob Devora all alone, culminating into a 57-yard catch and sprint touchdown.
After an Owl punt with 7:30 left before halftime, the two offenses were able to complete 70-yard drives of its own ending in rushing touchdowns. The game was all knotted up at 21 at the half.
The Bulldogs special teams gave the football back to their offense to start the second half by corralling the Ortiz pooch kick on the Hondo 37. Two plays later, Goodwin connected with Williams on a skinny post route with a 29 yard pass that went for six. Ortiz remained perfect on the night with the PAT and Marion took the lead 28-21.
The Owls used six plays covering 51 yards for a touchdown, but a huge block on the extra point attempt kept Marion on top 28-27, with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Dog’s offense was unable to string together any positive yards. They were forced to punt from in front of its own end zone. The Owls were able to get the push to get a hand on the pigskin, causing it to sail out of bounds at theMarion 19 with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing drive, the Bulldog’s “D” came up big by forcing a fumble. The fumble was recovered by junior linebacker Samuel Montoya on the one-yard-line.
Mainly sticking to the ground game with senior running back Ray Rayos, senior Cade Baumann and Goodwin.
The drive looked to be stalled inside the Owls 10. The Bulldogs used a time out on fourth and goal at the 7. Instead of attempting a 24-yard field goal, Marion chose to go for six. A pass interference on the defense gave Marion a first and goal. From the two, senior running back Liam Christiansen walked the dog and put the Bulldogs on top 35-27.
“We knew our defense was going to get a stop,” Goodwin said after the game. “We were all excited to come away with the turnover.”
Goodwin explained what was going on in the huddle on the final drive.
“We were all hyped, I just kept telling the linemen keep pushing it, we got this. Its heart and mind over matter right here. Let’s get it,” Goodwin said.
The running game was key on the drive, said head coach Ryne Miller.
“This week we put a big emphasis on the run game,” he said. “We wanted to establish the run game going into district and the guys did a good job with it.”
“When you run your four-minute offense, it becomes important to have a run game.”
The Owls, needing a touchdown and two point conversion to tie, started at their own 38. Facing third-and-eight, the quarterback scrambled for the first inside Bulldog territory on the 45.
Another third down play on the drive had Hondo needing two yards. Defensive lineman, Liam Christensen was able to shoot the gap to wrap up the runner for a three-yard loss. The fourth down pass by the Owl’s QB sailed over the receiver’s head, ending the drive and the comeback.
“The word of the week was ‘finish’ coming off of last week,” Miller said. “Our guys responded well. We knew it was going to be a good tight ballgame by who we were playing. The big thing is the guys finished tonight.”
Goodwin finished the game throwing for 220 yards on 12-of-19 passing and three touchdowns. His receiving corp was led by Devora with seven catches for 112 yards and one TD. Williams had two catches, both for touchdowns. Ray Rayos gained 98 yards on 16 totes. Goodwin added 62 yards on 10 carries.
The Bulldog defense gave up 349 yards of offense by the Owls.
This week Marion travels west to face the Randolph Ro Hawks (2-2) in the first District 15-3A game of the season. Randolph won its contest Friday night, 14-7, over Blanco. Game time is 7:30 pm.
