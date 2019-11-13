It’s Bulldog on Bulldog Friday night in Marion.
Fresh off of manhandling Lytle in the final district game of the season, Marion (7-3) plays host to Lyford (5-5) in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Friday night at Veterans Stadium in Marion.
And yes, they’re both the Bulldogs.
“They do a good job running the football,” Marion head coach Ryne Miller said. “The defense does a good job holding teams to minimum points — all the teams in the playoffs are good football teams.
“It will be a good challenge and our team will be up for it.”
Marion beat Lytle, 63-6, to win in the last District 15-3A-I game of the season, playing well on Senior Night for the Bulldogs, and earning a co-district championship with Jourdanton.
“Our seniors wanted to make sure they go out with a bang,” Miller said. “Hutch Rabenaldt had two interceptions and two touchdowns, Zach (Goodwin) went 13-16 for 240 yards and four touchdowns, and that was just in the first half.”
The coach also singled out Jacob Devora and Cade Baumann, who each had an interception on the night, giving the team four for the game.
“Our seniors played phenomenal,” Miller said. They wanted to go out with a big win and make a statement for the playoffs, and they did.”
The running game has shown improvement all season, culminating in a 230-yard performance last Friday.
“Ray Rayos did a great job,” Miller said. “It’s a young group, but the offensive line has been getting better every week and are peaking at the right time.”
Hosting the playoff game is special for the team and the coach.
“It’s huge,”Miller said. “We told our guys and they were fired up for it. It was an emotional game Friday because they thought that was going to be their last game at Veterans Stadium.
“But they get another opportunity to play in front of a great home crowd. It will be packed and our guys will be excited for that. You don’t have to travel, you get to stay on the normal routine and the normal schedule.
“We’ll have that true home field advantage, especially since they are coming from so far away.”
The coach thinks the defense is the key to advancing past Friday’s game.
“Our defense will have to play extremely well again,” he said. “They do some different things on offense, some things we should be ready for. I think our linebackers and our seniors have got to have a great night."
Kickoff on Friday night is 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.