Navarro senior Sergio Hernandez signs his letter of intent to join the University of Texas San Antonio powerlifting team in the fall. Hernandez recently earned the State Championship in the Texas High School Powerlifters Association in the newly formed 308 Class.
State powerlifting champion and Navarro High School senior Sergio Hernandez is ready to raise the bar in the collegiate world of lifting.
Recently, Hernandez signed his letter of intent to join the University of Texas San Antonio’s powerlifting team. Hernandez has eyed the college, which recently began offering powerlifting as a campus sport, for his undergraduate for several reasons, including proximity to home.
