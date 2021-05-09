Navarro lifter

Navarro senior Sergio Hernandez signs his letter of intent to join the University of Texas San Antonio powerlifting team in the fall. Hernandez recently earned the State Championship in the Texas High School Powerlifters Association in the newly formed 308 Class.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

State powerlifting champion and Navarro High School senior Sergio Hernandez is ready to raise the bar in the collegiate world of lifting.

Recently, Hernandez signed his letter of intent to join the University of Texas San Antonio’s powerlifting team. Hernandez has eyed the college, which recently began offering powerlifting as a campus sport, for his undergraduate for several reasons, including proximity to home.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.