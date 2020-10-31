If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
HOUSTON — The Navarro Panthers made their first ever regular season trip to the Bayou City on Friday night and they came away with an easy 58-14 non-district win over the Houston Christian Mustangs.
The Houstonians definitely got to see classic Panther football. Navarro ran for 594 yards with eight touchdowns scored by eight different players. And while they did give up 314 passing yards to the Mustangs’ air attack, they forced Houston Christian backward in the rushing game with -14 yards on the ground. They also sacked the quarterback five times and forced two turnovers.
