Matador kicker Garett Stiles was a weapon for Seguin in 2019.
Deep kickoffs and made field goals are not a given at the high school level, as many teams will forego anything longer a 30-yard attempt and risk turning it over on downs — simply because they don’t have a kicker that can make a field goal from any farther out.
Seguin head coach Travis Bush didn’t have that problem.
Stiles came over to the Mats from soccer his sophomore year, and got the job after kicking a “40 or 45-yarder” for Seguin special teams coach Austin Randle.
“Technically it wasn’t the right way, but it still went through the uprights,” Stiles, 17, said. “After that he nursed me through the rest of the season.
“I made second team All-District and second team All-Area, so I thought to myself, ‘I can do something with this.’”
Stiles found a coach in Austin through Kicking World, a company solely devoted to helping kickers hone their skills and take them to the next level.
“It went well,” Stiles said. “My first private lesson I hit a 50-yarder and every other week I decided total private lessons with him, just fine tune my mechanics into kicking.
“That’s really what helped me my junior year. I saw an increase of 10 yards in my kickoffs. My sophomore year I could barely kick it to the 10-yard-line, this year I was putting it halfway into the end zone.”
Coach Bush called Stiles a weapon this year, and it was evident how much he was missed when he had an injury this season — and the Mats didn’t have the ability to pin teams deep on the kickoffs.
Technique was key with getting the added distance, Stiles said.
“It’s a lot different than just kicking a soccer ball,” he said. “You have to do like a hurdle through the ball, putting your whole body through it, instead of just swinging your leg back and through.
“It’s a lot more momentum based. You can have the power, but if you don’t have the technique you really can’t do anything with it.”
Stiles is hitting near 90 percent of his kicks, going 15-for-17 so far in his career at Seguin, and hit a 39-yarder this year for his long in a game.
With some helping wind, Stiles has hit a 60-yarder in practice, and with no wind his long has been 55.
In December, Stiles went to Austin as one of 100 kickers invited from around the country to a national kicking showcase.
“There were around 65 students that showed up,” Stiles said. “It was about five-to-eight percent of the kids that have been to their camps.”
The event was live-streamed on YouTube “so coaches could watch, and I know there were a couple of coaches in the stands watching us also,” Stiles said.
“They were watching for talent and Kicking World was helping us look for offers in college.”
Somebody, somewhere saw Stiles kick, and he had a recent visit from a recruiter from the Air Force while he was in class at school.
“He said he had been watching me all season and wanted to give me an offer,” Stiles said. “That got me really stoked.”
Stiles has been doing his own marketing too, sending out emails and videos to coaches at various schools.
He likes that you have to be precise when you kick the football.
“I’m always looking for perfection,” Stiles said. “You really need to be, if not perfect, near perfect. Even your foot tilted a certain way — just the slightest miss can be wide left or wide right.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
