It was a winning weekend for three of our area volleyball teams, as Navarro won its second tournament championship of 2019, Seguin earned its first district win, and Lifegate improved to 6-0 on the season.
Navarro
The Lady Panthers are rolling, although their now nine-game win streak was nearly snapped at the San Antonio Christian tournament.
Navarro went 6-0 at the tourney, won the championship for the second time this season, and placed three players on the All-Tournament team.
Kelly Helms, Carolyn Burch and Madison McCaig earned the selections for the Lady Panthers.
Navarro won three games on Thursday, beating New Braunfels Christian (for the second time last week), San Antonio Lee and St. Mary’s Hall, and then beat Providence on Friday to advance to the semifinal against Poth.
Poth won the first set, 25-18, and led in the second, 20-12, before Navarro turned it around.
“It was like a light switch,” head coach Nicole Blakeman said. “They literally just turned it on. There was no stopping them after that.
“We got through a rotation and when they finally got it all together, then they started to play. Luckily there was still enough time.”
The Lady Panthers came back to win that game 26-24, and closed out the match with a 25-15 third set win.
They went on to beat host San Antonio Christian in the championship match.
The streak of nine in a row now has Navarro at 22-6 overall.
“We have different players stepping up at different times,” Blakeman said. “When we’re playing together as a team, there’s not a lot we can’t do.
“We had good play from Terryn Wallace and Berklee Andrews, and really from everyone on the team.”
Navarro faced Lockhart at Navarro last night and opens district play on Friday at Poteet.
Seguin
The Lady Mats faced Veterans Memorial at home and won in four sets, 3-1.
Seguin dominated the first two sets, 25-10 and 25-15, before Veterans came back to win the third set, 25-18. The Mats regained the momentum and closed out the win with a 25-15 victory in the final set.
The match was crucial for the Lady Mats, as they had dropped their first two matches of the District 26-5A season to Kerrville Tivy and Wagner.
Taylor Bode and Julianna Harrington were forces at the net, collecting 14 kills each on the night. Libero Amasti Canales led the defensive effort with 32 digs, while Riley and Reese Brittain contributed with 17 and 15 digs, respectively.
Reese Brittain had three aces for the game, while Harrington and Brinley Beicker got two on the night.
The Lady Mats are 11-17 overall and 1-2 in district play.
Seguin faced district foe Boerne Champion (2-0) last night after press time.
Lifegate
The Lady Falcons have lost just one set in six matches this season in moving to 6-0.
“We’re definitely playing together as a unit,” said head coach Jinny McCulloch. “We’re playing some teams that are young, so it just happens to be going our way right now.
“We’ll be seeing a couple of good teams pretty quick. Friday we have a big game against Annapolis, so that should be one to watch.”
The latest win was a three-set victory over Salem Sayers Baptist last Thursday, 25-12, 25-10 and 25-17.
Gracie Peters led the way with nine kills in the match, and has been the offensive leader for the team this season.
“There’s not enough to say about that girl,” said head coach Jinny McCulloch. “She’s getting quite a few kills every match, she finds the ball well and her setters, Hannah Green and Kayla Hallmark are finding her.”
Hanah Osborne was just named the libero for the team, taking over the defensive specialist role.
The Lady Falcons have had two tough matches against BACHS, the team they beat for the TCAL championship last season. BACHS is the only school to have taken a single set from Lifegate in 2019.
“We played last year for the championship,” McCulloch said. “They always come out with a good team. They lost a couple of seniors from last year, but they’ve come back and are doing a good job.”
LIfegate travelled to take on Town East last night.
Marion
The Bulldogs (12-10) had the weekend off, traveling to Stockdale last night riding a three-game win streak.
See the story in Thursday’s Seguin Gazette.
