Just five games into the regular season, the Seguin Matadors are playing games that have playoff implications.
With nine teams in District 26-5A, the district race has already begun.
Tuesday night at Smokey Joe Williams Field, the Mats took a step in that season-long playoff run with a 12-2 run-rule win over San Antonio Wagner.
The win evened Seguin’s district record at 1-1, and lifted the team to 2-3 overall.
“The bats came alive,” head coach Dusty Brittain said. “I told the guys that it wasn’t like they threw any slouch out there, those guys are quality arms. I don’t know how many total hits we had, but we came through with some two-out hits and some big RBIs.”
Seguin collected 11 hits on the night, breaking through in the bottom of the third inning to take a 6-0 lead.
With the Mats up 1-0, Michael Hernandez reached on a hard hit ball to third base that was thrown wide of the bag at first, and Hernandez took second on the error.
Drew Burnett got the Mats’ first big hit of the game on the next at bat.
Burnett turned on a fast ball and cranked it out of the ball park over the right centerfield fence to put Seguin up 3-0.
“Drew got some big hits, including the bomb,” Brittain said.
But the Mats weren’t done in the inning. After Cory Mazzurana was hit by a pitch and Chase Boenig reached on an error, Marques Washington, pinch running for Mazzurana, scored on a Stephen Kent single and Boenig scored to put the Mats up by five, 5-0.
Kent advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a ground out to second by Martin Rivera. Kent scored on an errant throw to first that got him home for the 6-0 lead.
While the bats were hot, so was pitcher Hernandez, who didn’t give up a hit until the third inning, and struck out 11 batters on the night.
“Mikey didn’t pitch bad against Tivy (a 12-2 loss), but tonight he was just dominant and that was a huge difference,” Brittain said. “From the get go in the bullpen, he had all three pitches and had command with them.
“In high school baseball if you got three pitches you can command, you’re going to be tough to beat.”
The Mats got another run in the fourth, before Wagner got on the board in the top of the fifth with two runs off of Hernandez to get to within five, 7-2.
But Seguin closed it out with five more runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
The Matadors got hits from six different players, after struggling at the plate in a 9-1 loss to Cornerstone Christian on Saturday, March 29.
“I think we had a good plan,” Brittain said. “It was a big game and guys show up in big games and come through with big hits.
“We had a pretty tough weekend, but we worked our butts off in practice yesterday on hitting and on defense and it’s nice to see that hard work pay off.”
Tristan Moreno returned after an illness to get two hits and score twice, and Hernandez helped his cause with a hit and scoring three runs. Burnett and Mazzurana had two hits each and six RBIs between them, while Kent went 3-3 at the plate and had two RBIs.
“We’ve set some goals as a team, and one of those is we need to win the games we should win, especially at home,” Brittain said. “We took care of business and on to the next one.”
The Mats play six games this weekend in the Austin ISD tournament.
