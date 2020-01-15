The Seguin Matador powerlifting team is off to a great start after winning the first meet of the season Saturday at Lehman High School in Kyle — and having two lifters win their weight class and qualify for regionals.
The high finishes on the boys side led the Matadors to a first-place finish overall, as the Matadors beat 14 other schools at the meet.
“For the first meet it was a good performance,” head coach Nate Langford said. “Their technique was pretty good, although we made a few mistakes here and there.
“They exceeded my expectations for sure — we have a pretty young team.”
Gia Ross (114) and Eli Edwards (123) each won their weight class and lifted enough through the three lifts (squat, bench and dead lift) to qualify for the regional meet.
Ross lifted a total of 675 pounds to hit the target weight and qualify for regionals, while Edwards lifted 950 pounds in the three lifts, which actually qualified him for state.
Both will have to repeat or exceed that weight amount at the regional tournament to qualify for the state meet. Female lifters qualify for regionals by hitting a target weight for their weight class, while the boys qualify directly for state.
Reese Janda (132) and Emilee Delarosa (198) also won their weight classes, but came up a little short on total weight to qualify for regionals.
Janda lifted 910 pounds but will need to improve on that to qualify for state. The requirement for his weight class is 1,100 pounds. Delarosa lifted 760 pounds, just 60 pounds short of the 830 needed to qualify for regionals.
Chance Hernandez (198) and Joel Salazar (165) finished second and
