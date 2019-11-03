Most assuredly, there have been better football games at Matador Stadium over the years.
But perhaps this game was most fitting as a sendoff to the Seguin icon.
In the last game to be played at the old stadium, the Seguin Matadors blew out Austin Navarro in a game that was over early in the second quarter, 66-0.
The win improved the Matadors to 5-1 in District 12-5A (5-4 overall) as Seguin prepped for the big game next Friday against Austin LBJ.
“We came out and were able to take the early lead, get a lot of guys in the ballgame … and send Matador Stadium out with a bang,” head coach Travis Bush said after the game.
The new and improved stadium is expected to be ready for the 2020 season.
The Seguin defense, which had been run over in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Dripping Springs, allowed just one Vikings’ penetration into Seguin territory, and two first downs total on the night.
On Navarro’s second possession, the Vikings hit their one deep throw on the night, setting them up at the Seguin 43-yard-line.
The Matadors stopped the Vikings, but muffed the punt, and Navarro had a first down at the Seguin 20. But a fumbled snap led to a fourth-and-23, and the defense provided the most exciting play of the night.
Seguin’s Dillion Gutierrez stepped in front of a pass to the sideline, picked it off, and running down the sideline cut back to the middle of the field to avoid a defender, racing to the end zone for an 82-yard interception return that put the Mats up 14-0.
That was the first of two defensive touchdowns on the night, as Desvonn Smith picked off another pass and returned it 44 yards for a score in the second quarter.
“That was a goal, to score in all three phases,” Bush said. “They did it twice on defense so I’m proud of them. Those guys did a great job getting the ball tonight.”
In between and around the picks, the Seguin offense, led by quarterback Jhalen Mickles and running back Marques Washington, put together scoring drives on six straight possessions in the first half to put the game out of reach.
The Matadors had touchdown drives of 43, 46, 45, 39, 59 and 39 yards, all before the half.
Mickles threw for a 17-yard touchdown to Clark Ullrich on Seguin’s first series of the game, while completing 7-9 for 99 yards in just a quarter-and-a-half of football.
Washington eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark on his second rushing attempt of the game, and scored four times on the night.
The Seguin running back scored on carries 12, 32, five and three yards, giving him 19 touchdowns on the season.
“It seemed like he scored every time he got the ball,” Bush said. “We only got the starters about 20 snaps because the lead was so big, but it was good for those guys to get back into a rhythm there and then get off the field and get some rest.”
Washington finished the night with 96 yards on just seven carries and the four touchdowns.
The blowout allowed coach Bush to play a number of backups in the game, including starting wide receiver Ullrich, who went in at quarterback in the second quarter.
“Clark is probably the quarterback of the future — he’s still a starter, but he needs some quarterback reps so he could learn,” Bush said. “We got Jervin (Contreras) in there at running back and a lot of defensive guys as well. It was good to see those guys out there, get some snaps and get in there in situations you just have to learn from.”
While at wide receiver, Ullrich caught four balls for 53 yards and had a 17-yard touchdown catch for Seguin’s first score of the game.
He got his first rushing touchdown of the season on an 18-yard scamper from the quarterback position for Seguin’s final score of the night.
After the big loss to Dripping Springs, Bush said the blowout was helpful as the team prepares for the showdown next week with LBJ.
The game will determine the second-place team in the district.
“We needed to bet back out there,” he said. “You need to get back on the bike when you fall off, but at the same time we needed to stay healthy after a physical battle last week.
“It was good to get in, do what we wanted to get accomplished early, which was handle business in the first half and give those guys a rest in the second half.”
Seguin takes on LBJ next Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Nelson Field in Austin.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette.
