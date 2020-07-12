If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Fall sports are right around the corner, and the UIL is preparing athletes for the season with a new set of guidelines to help local teams prepare for competition.
Starting Monday, local high schools will begin sport-specific practices following a release by the University Interscholastic League last week regarding several new protocols, including practice times, locker room use, and drills. There is also a multi-step plan laid in the case that any individual tests positive or begins experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and a series of criteria must be met before they may return to UIL related activities.
