Navarro senior Kyle Dietert stepped into some big shoes as a starter for the Panthers football program this year, but his work earned him the chance to carry on at Sul Ross State University.
The decision to join the Lobos wasn’t easy, as Dietert was a two-sport athlete at Navarro.
“It was a tough decision,” he said. “It was between football and track, plus (trying to find) the whole degree plan. It was hard to find.”
His senior year as a Panther tailback, Dietert averaged 9.7 yards per carry and had the second longest touchdown run of the season mapping in at 75 yards against cross-county rival Marion Bulldogs.
“He was a role player and got thrown into the starting line up,” Navarro football head coach Rod Blount said. “He had to step up and replace a big time player and he did it without us missing a beat. He stepped up, filled those shoes, made a name for himself to help our team get to where we needed to be.”
Much like his brother, Dietert was a track and field competitor, finding his rhythm as a short distance runner, competing in the 100s, 200s and 400s.
But his track season was cut short due to the coronavirus.
Blount said he is happy to see Dietert getting the opportunity to take the gridiron in the fall.
“I’m very happy to see him to go play at Sul Ross,” he said. “That’s where I played and I think he’ll do awesome out there.”
Dietert plans to study industrial technology.
