The Marion Bulldogs (6-3) (4-1) took care of business Friday, defeating the Cotulla Cowboys (7-3) (3-3) 24-14.
After trailing at halftime 14-7, the Bulldogs shut the door and scored 17 unanswered points to seal the win.
“Penalties are still hurting us a little bit, shooting ourselves in the foot. We are going to keep working on eliminating penalties,” head coach Ryne Miller said after the game.
The Bulldogs had 15 penalties for 145 yards in the ballgame, to go with one interception that turned into six points for Cotulla.
Marion drove 68 yards in eight plays for its first touchdown drive of the game.
Jayden Williams took the snap from center Carson Kelso, while quarterback Zach Goodwin was lined up at receiver. Goodwin caught a pass in the corner of the end zone for what seemed to be a touchdown. But wait - Marion was called for holding on the play.
Eventually, Marion did score. Goodwin hit Jacob Devora for a 16 yard passing touchdown. The PAT split the uprights, Marion took the early lead, 7-0.
After a Cotulla drive stalled at the 44-yard-line of Marion, the defense forced a punt.
A holding call on the Bulldogs backed them up to inside the 10-yard-line. Four plays later, after back-to-back illegal procedures on the Bulldogs, Goodwin’s pass fell in the other team’s hands. The Cowboys had a first down at the 11-yard-line.
Cotulla’s senior C. Lafferty took it up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown. The contest was even at 7-7 with 2:45 left in the first quarter.
The next Cotulla drive took more or less 15 plays, again riddled with penalties against both teams. Two third down pass attempts saw Marion being called for pass interference. The second happened in the end zone, giving Cotulla a first-and-goal at the three. A holding call on the Cowboys took away one touchdown, but eventually, the Cowboys scored, breaking the tie to lead, 14-7.
Looking to tie it up before the half, the Dawg’s offense went to work on its own 25. After two drive extending catches on third downs by senior Hutch “the Clutch” Rabenaldt, the offense stalled at midfield and was forced to punt.
Both teams exchanged punts on their first drives of the second half. Zach Goodwin’s punt took a Marion bounce and his teammates were able to down it inside the 5-yard-line at the one. The Marion “D” gave up two first downs before they dug in and forced them to punt.
On the next drive by the Bulldogs, penalties took center stage, holding on Marion looked to stall the drive. A second-and-20 on its own 35 had Goodwin hit Rabenaldt for the completion. A personal foul face mask call on the Cotulla defense gave the Dogs a first down inside the red zone. Two plays later, Jayden Williams scored from two yards away for his first of two second half touchdowns. Marion tied the score at 14-14.
The Cowboys next possession resulted in a fumble, recovered by the Bulldogs at the Cotulla 26-yard-line. Williams scored his second TD from three yards away to end the third. The extra point was good and Marion took the lead, 21-14.
The Bulldog “D” came out to play the second half, allowing 40 yards of offense for the Cowboys.
“Our guys showed up for the third quarter. That’s what we talked about in the bye week,” Miller said. “I think they did a great job doing that. The offense scored 17 unanswered points the second half. They ended up playing really well tonight.”
Midway through the final stanza, a 27-yard field goal by Juan Ortiz gave the Bulldogs a 10-point advantage with five and a half minutes left in the ballgame.
One of the stars of the game, Hutch Rabenaldt picked off a pass on the next Cowboy possession, tip-toeing the sideline to end the threat.
“It was third-and-long, I knew they were gonna take a shot and I saw that wide receiver do a little stop and go double move. I just jumped over the top. I had it with both of my hands and I tiptoed the out of bounds,” Rabenaldt said after the game.
The Bulldogs offense put up 337 yards. The rushing attack put up 188 yards, while the passing game accounted for 149. The defense gave up 53 passing yards, and 90 rushing yards. Zach Goodwin threw for 149 yards, completing 8-15 attempts, with one touchdown and one interception. Jacob Devora had two catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. Rabenaldt caught three for 37 yards.
Leading the team in rushing, Ray Rayos had 96 yards on just 15 carries. Goodwin had 14 touches for 57 yards. Rounding out the total, Jayden Williams had six totes for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
This week the District schedule ends with the Lytle Pirates coming to Marion for a 7:30 start. A win by the Bulldogs along with a Jourdanton win would make them District 15-3A Co-Champions.
