Navarro kicker Sebestian Sneed launches a football into the uprights for extra points on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Erwin Lee Field during the Panthers' win over Austin Eastside Memorial. Sneed broke two Navarro records on Friday by nailing the longest field goal in the Panthers history, and most extra points kicked in a single game.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Navarro quarterback Nick Billings keeps the ball for extra yards during the Panthers win over Austin Eastside Memorial on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Erwin Lee Field.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
A pack of Navarro Panthers stop a pack of Austin Eastside Memorial Panthers from advancing on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Erwin Lee Field.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Navarro's Aden Supak faces an Austin Eastside defender on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Erwin Lee Field.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
