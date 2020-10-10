GERONIMO — Records flew out the window Friday night as the Navarro Panthers (4-2, 2-0) blasted Austin Eastside Memorial 94-0 in a District 14-4A-II matchup.

The score was the first record, breaking both the marks for points scored and margin of victory. Those were set against the same opponent two years ago in an 87-0 rout.

Scot Kibbe is a regular contributor to the Seguin Gazette. He has covered Navarro football for 29 years.

