The Marion Bulldogs (2-1 District 15-3A, 4-3 overall) host the Karnes City Badgers tonight at Veterans Stadium, looking to bounce back from last week’s first district loss to Jourdanton.
The Badgers (0-2, 3-3) fell to SA Cole (56-7) and Jourdanton (35-7) in their first two district games of the year, before a bye week last week.
Marion’s loss to Jourdanton last week, 35-14, really came down to one quarter, the third, when the Bulldogs were outscored 21-0 by the Indians.
“They are a great football team, and are ranked no. 9 in the state for a reason,” head coach Ryne Miller said. “Our defense played light’s out the first half, going into halftime we were down 7-0.
“Our offense got down in the red zone three or four times, and we shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and never punched it in. The third quarter was a lsittle rough for us, they scored a couple of times, but we made a little run at the end.”
The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs, but was not a season-ender for the team.
“Coming off a big game like that and a loss, we need to make sure our guys refocus,” Miller said. “We’re still playing for everything, our goals are all still there.
“The guys have responded real well, had a great week of practice and are ready to go.”
The penalties were a focus for the staff and the team this week.
“It was just little penalties, false starts and things like that,” Miller said. “We have a rule in our program that when we have penalties in a game, we are going to run for them — in practice we run for them as a team.
“Our guys get it and we stressed how important it is, especially in the red zone, to be locked in mentally and physically, because we need points.”
Other than the red zone mistakes, Miller thought the offense and defense played well against the Indians.
“We had 330 yards of offense, and Jourdanton had 350,” he said. “They were averaging 600 yards a game, so the defense really played well. Zach (Goodwin) led a couple of late scoring drives to keep us in the ballgame and we had 160 yards rushing, so the offensive line played well.
“If we can just put together a complete ballgame, we’ll be good.”
Goodwin has been throwing it all over the field this season, passing for more than 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for five more scores. Ray Rayos leads a number of running backs who have seen playing time this season with 390 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The game is the fourth of six games on the district schedule, with Marion currently tied with Catoola (2-1) for second place. The Bulldogs have a bye next week, before facing Catoola and Lytle the last two weeks of the season.
Kickoff tonight is set for 7:30 p.m.
