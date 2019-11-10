AUSTIN — The Seguin offense was rolling right along.
The Matadors piled up nearly 300 yards in a back and forth first half with Austin LBJ, and had a chance to take a 10-point lead late in the second quarter.
But a fumble inside the Jaguars five-yard-line ended the threat and LBJ (6-1, 8-2) took the ensuing drive for a score of their own, then held the Matadors to six first downs in the second half on the way to a 42-17 win.
The loss dropped Seguin (5-2, 5-5) to third place in District 12-5A-I, setting them up with a date with Hutto next Friday night in Hutto for the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Head coach Travis Bush knew the Jaguar defense was going to be difficult to move the ball against on Friday night.
“It boiled down to them being able to take over the line of scrimmage, especially their defensive line,” Bush said after the game. “We have not seen a better one and may not, there’s a lot of colleges that would like to have a D-line like that.”
The first half saw big plays from both sides, starting with the opening kickoff, as LBJ’s Sean Fresch Jr. took the kick at his own five-yard-line, cut all the way to the opposite side of the field, and raced down the sideline for an early 7-0 lead.
Seguin answered with a 16-play drive, bolstered by an offsides penalty on a fourth-and-3 that kept the drive alive, and eventually getting a 35-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.
After LBJ had scored on the next series to go up 14-3, Matador quarterback Jhalen Mickles went to work, completing seven passes in a row in a 75-yard drive. The final pass went to Trevor Waz, good for a 13-yard scoring strike that brought the Mats back within 14-10.
It appeared LBJ would score again on the next drive, but the Matador defense held on three plays from the three-yard-line, and the Jaguars were unable to control the snap on the attempted field goal and walked away empty handed.
Seguin put together it’s best drive of the night on the ensuing possession, marching 80 yards with the help of running back Marques Washington.
On a first-and 10 from their own 47, Mickles went deep down the middle with a throw that appeared to be headed for an interception. But the LBJ defender had the ball bounce off his hands, and right into the arms of Washington, who caught it for a 37-yard gain. Four plays later, Seguin’s Jerivan Contreras would score from four yards out for the Matadors’ only lead of the game, 17-10.
After holding LBJ to a three-and-out, Seguin was in business again after Tristan Moreno caught a 44-yard strike from Mickles, setting the Mats up at the Jaguars’ four-yard-line. But on the next play, Seguin would cough it up, leading to the Jaguars score on their last possession of the half and a 21-17 lead.
Cornerback Desvonn Smith nearly made the play to stop the drive, coming up with a pick in the end zone, but the ball squirted out of his hands when he hit the ground, extending the Jaguar drive.
“It was close in the first half, we missed opportunities, they missed opportunities,” Bush said.
But in the second half, Seguin simply could not get anything going on the offensive side of the ball.
Three straight three-and-outs to start the half allowed LBJ to take a 28-17 lead, and the Matadors one extended drive of the half ended with no points after a fumble and a penalty backed them up out of scoring position.
Seguin would finish the second half with just six first downs.
“First down was the key,” Bush said. “In the first half we were getting positive yards on first down, so we were in third-and-shorts and fourth-and-shorts, some of which we made. The key in the second half was not getting positive yards on first down. We were in second-and-long, third-and-long — that’s where their defensive line can really tee off, really cause havoc. Give them credit for the way they dominated in the second half.”
Coach Bush told his troops that he appreciated their efforts, and to put the loss behind them as they prepare for the playoffs next week.
“We talked even today in the meeting, that really today was just a dress rehearsal,” he said. “No matter who you play next week, it’s going to be very similar to these guys — they are going to be talented, they are going to be big, they are going to be physical.
“We recapped that afterwards, now take what you learned tonight, what could we have done better? Because we’re going to be in the same situation next week against a similar team and we’re going to have opportunities — what can we learn from tonight that will help us not miss those opportunities next week?”
For the game, Mickles finished 30-46 for 258 yards and the touchdown, along with one interception. Washington was held in check with 19 rushes for 79 yards, and Clark Ullrich led the receivers with 12 catches for 77 yards, while Waz had 4 catches for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Seguin will take on Hutto next Friday night in Hutto at 7:30 p.m.
