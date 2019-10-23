Kevin Duke
Seguin Gazette
The Navarro, Seguin and Marion volleyball teams are in the thick of the playoff race with just a couple of games left in their district seasons, while Lifegate is already penciled in as the No. 1 seed for the TCAL 2A state tournament.
Navarro
Senior Kelly Helms got her 1,000th career kill in the Lady Panthers’ win at Gonzales on Friday night, as Navarro moved to 9-1 in District 30-4A and 32-7 overall.
The win set up a huge match with undefeated district leader La Vernia last night at Navarro.
“It’s a feat that doesn’t happen very often,” head coach Nicole Blakeman said of Helms’ milestone. “She is one of a very few from Navarro that has gotten her 1,000th kill.”
The Panthers handled Gonzales in three sets, 25-16, 25-13 and 25-21, after dropping a set to the Lady Apaches in the first round of district play.
“I was happy the girls went in and basically controlled the match the whole time, considering we dropped a set to them last time and had to go and play them in their gym,” Blakeman said.
“The girls came in focused and took care of business in three. We got good play from Haley Hoffman and Berkley Andrews in the match.”
Helms finished with 11 kills in the match, while Hoffman and Andrews added five each. Carolyn Burch led the defensive effort with 17 digs, while Sara Benner and Ashley Gosch added 11 and 10, respectively.
The match against La Vernia last night, (after press time) was likely for the district championship, with a Navarro win pulling them even with the Bears. Navarro is mathematically assured of at least second in the district, as third place Cuero has four losses with just two games left.
A win there and in the final game of the season on Friday could mean a one-game playoff with the Bears for the top seed coming out of district.
“It’s all in our control,” Blakeman said. “We have nothing to lose and only things to gain.”
Seguin
The Lady Mats got a crucial four-set win over Harlandale last Tuesday, moving to 9-4 in District 26-5A (19-19 overall) and keeping them in the hunt for likely the third or fourth seed out of district.
Seguin won the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-18, before dropping the third 23-25 and coming back to take the fourth, 25-17.
The Lady Mats have won seven of eight games to position themselves for a playoff push, a half game ahead of McCollum (9-5) and a game-and-a-half ahead of Wagner (8-6) in third.
“The girls did a great job of handling themselves with the importance of that match,” head coach Kristi Stanley said. “They came in with a huge sense of urgency and took charge of the match from the get go.
“We did drop the third set to them — actually down 18-10 at one point. We dug too big of a hole, but regained our composure about halfway through the set, and came back in set four and took care of business.”
A well-balanced offensive attack saw Julianna Harrington and Taylor Bode with 13 kills each, while Riley Brittain and Leslie Muenchow added 10 apiece.
Seguin will have two matches left after last night’s crucial match with McCollum as they finish out the district schedule.
“Obviously, we would like to win out,” Stanley said. “The girls understand the importance of seeding, of giving ourselves the best opportunity to go multiple games deep into the playoffs.
“The girls have really been competing hard the last few weeks so hopefully we can keep our composure and focus and we can finish.”
See the story on the McCollum game in Thursday’s Seguin Gazette.
Marion
The Bulldogs were 1-1 last week in District 26-3A, falling to Ingram in three sets, before rebounding with a three-set win over Gervin.
The win over Gervin put the Bulldogs at 4-3 in district, in fourth place, but just one game back of three teams tied at 5-2 with three games left in the district season.
The loss to Ingram was tight, as the Bulldogs fell 23-25, 21-25 and 25-27. The Bulldogs then cruised over Gervin for the second time this season, 25-1, 25-6 and 25-8.
“We played really, really well,” head coach Taylor Creamer said of the loss to Ingram. “We hung with them every single set. Against Gervin we handled our business and put a mark in the win column.”
Ingram would lose on the same night, creating the three-way tie for first in the district.
“This week is very big for us, we have Comfort and Randolph,” Creamer said. “We beat Randolph in five and lost to Comfort in five (in the first half of district).”
“The wins and losses in district are so scattered, that anything can still happen as far as the first four seedings.”
Randolph and Comfort are two of the three teams at 5-2, while Ingram is the third, so wins this week could potentially put the Bulldogs in the fight for the district championship.
“We’re only a game behind first,” Creamer said. “We’re in a very evenly matched district where anyone could win on any night.
“We’re excited about being able to play these teams in front of our home crowd. The girls are excited, they still have their eyes on first, so that’s what we’re shooting for.”
Marion played Randolph last night after press time.
Lifegate
The Lady Falcons have concluded the regular season and start the TCAL 2A State Volleyball tournament at 1 p.m. on Friday at the George Gervin Academy in San Antonio.
Seven teams made the tournament, and as the No. 1 seed, Lifegate (13-4) received a bye into the second round, with the other six teams all playing on Thursday.
School of the Woods was seeded second and Humble Christian third. Lifegate will play the winner of the fourth and fifth seed game between El Paso YWLA and Beaumont Tekoa.
A win there would put Lifegate into the state championship game, Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Marion High School.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.