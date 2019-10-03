Good teams don’t let losses linger. And if you’re in the way, it’s a tall hill to climb.
The Cuero Gobblers found that out on Tuesday night in Navarro, as the Lady Panthers cruised to a dominating three-set win, improving to 5-1 in District 30-4A, 28-7 overall, through the first half of the district season.
Navarro had lost its first game since August last Friday at district-leading La Vernia — and came out with purpose Tuesday night at home.
“It was a very good bounce back,” head coach Nicole Blakeman said after the game. “They played with enthusiasm, they played with confidence. There were actually three different lineups I wanted to try, we got to use all three and still maintain the level of play we needed to. We played loose tonight, I think we were a little hyper-focused when we went to La Vernia to play.”
Navarro, behind the stellar hitting of Kelly Helms and Madison McCaig, never let the Gobblers in the match, winning 25-15, 25-11 and 25-11 in a match that was over in about an hour.
Helms was an absolute force, hitting for points across the court, down the line and deep into the corners to pace the Lady Panthers with 17 kills.
“She saw the court well,” Blakeman said. “She tipped when she needed to tip and hit when she needed to hit. She did a great job.”
McCaig got most of her kills with short and quick sets in the middle of the floor, the smashes impossible for the Gobblers to return.
“She hit the ball well,” Blakeman said. “A key thing on those short sets is a good pass and set. She swung it really well, we need to have her keep doing that.”
Libero Carolyn Burch had amazing digs throughout the night in leading the team defensively, not allowing the Gobblers to maintain any sort of point streaks in the match.
“Carolyn did a great job digging as well as serve receive and communicated well on the floor,” Blakeman said. “Our defense moved really well in the back row. They crossed, covered and communicated really well. When we have that game, that allows us to do the stuff in the front row that we know how to do.”
Kaitlin Menchaca contributed offensively with great serves in the first set, prompting the coach to find her more playing time in the match.
“Kaitlin served so well in game one, I had to find her a spot in games two and three,” Blakeman said.
Playing the match at home, in their gym with a big home crowd helped the team to the better performance, the coach said.
“This is our home, our lighting, so they were a lot more comfortable,” Blakeman said. “Plus, their friends are there, so they want to play well in front of them.”
Helms led the way offensively with the 17 kills, while McCaig finished with 12. Menchaca contributed with 5 aces, while Burch had four and Sara Benner added three.
Ashley Gosch had 18 digs, with Menchaca and Burch contributing 14 and 12 digs, respectively.
The win and second-place finish in the first half of the district race sets the Lady Panthers up well for the second half of the season, the coach said.
Navarro has the weekend off before returning to take on Poteet next Tuesday.
“We’re off on Friday, so it gives us a chance to get healthy, work hard on the court and in the weight room,” Blakeman said. “Next Tuesday is our “Dig Pink” game for breast cancer awareness, so we’re trying to pink out the gym. Tonight was a good way to end the first half, come back and take out our frustrations after Friday night’s loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.