The Navarro Panthers used both old and new weapons to outlast the Giddings Buffaloes Friday night in an entertaining 46-32 non-district victory.
The Panthers stayed undefeated with help from the guy who has played a key role in all their victories, fullback Euler Deleon. The senior rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries, giving him 801 yards and 13 touchdowns five games into the 2019 season.
But Navarro needed help from other sources to hold off a pesky Giddings team on Friday. They got it with the emergence of former Lifegate standout Myles McCord, who used his speed to return a kickoff for a touchdown, get two crucial first downs for the offense, and return a blocked extra point for a safety late in the fourth quarter.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount said McCord “stepped up big for us tonight.”
“It’s great any time we can get another kid involved,” Blount said. “We knew he had some skills that could help us out and just needed to get comfortable getting the football to him. Tonight was a big night for him.”
McCord said he feels he is getting more comfortable every week after making the transition from six-man football.
“There are a lot more defenders to have to read now,” he said. “The Slot-T is a very different offense but now that I’ve learned it I can see how well it works, especially tonight when we scored 46 points against a defense that was designed to stop the run.
“All the credit goes to the line. The Slot-T doesn’t work if you don’t have a good O-line.”
Momo Sims also came up big for the Panthers on special teams. He made Giddings pay for problems with their place kicking by blocking three extra points, including the one McCord returned for a safety. Sims also boomed a 66-yard punt.
After each team’s two initial drives, it looked like the Panthers were in for a day at the park. Navarro’s defense held the Buffaloes to two three-and-outs with zero total yards on those series.
The Panthers’ offense scored fairly easily their first two times out. Both touchdowns came on long runs from Deleon, who danced through holes opened by his line for runs of 41 and 46 yards. Sebastian “Rooster” Sneed hit both extra points, giving Navarro a 14-0 first quarter lead.
But Giddings quickly fought back. They began to find some open running lanes and scored a touchdown on a 10-play drive. A bad snap led to Sims’ first block, leaving the score at 14-6.
A three-and-out from the Panthers’ offense gave the Buffaloes the ball back at their own 30. Giddings turned that into points a few plays later when receiver Gage Jaehne took a screen and eluded would-be tacklers for a 46-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion knotted the score at 14-14.
McCord fielded the ensuing kickoff at the Navarro 18, found a seam, and was off to the races. Twenty yards downfield, only the kicker was in position to stop him but McCord flew past him and went untouched into the end zone.
Brody Whitson followed that by running in a two-point conversion to extend the Panthers’ lead to eight.
Giddings scored once more before the half on a 45-yard run by halfback Chris Adams. Navarro’s defense stuffed the two-point conversion attempt, leaving the Panthers clinging to a 22-20 halftime lead.
Navarro opened the second half with a 15-play, 75-yard drive. Giddings’ defense had an experienced and capable front seven and since the second quarter they had started taking away some of the rushing plays the Panthers like to use.
But McCord provided a wrinkle. He converted a third-and-four and a fourth-and-seven with jet sweeps to the right, dodging tacklers down the sideline for runs of eight and 20 yards. That kept the drive alive and Deleon capped it with a six-yard touchdown run.
Giddings answered with a 65-yard touchdown drive and then held the Panthers to a three-and-out. That gave the Buffaloes the chance to take the lead, but Sims’ 66-yard punt then pinned them down at their own four-yard line.
They were up to the challenge, however. Dissecting the Navarro defense in both the air and on the ground, Giddings marched 96 yards to go ahead 32-29 pending the extra point attempt.
It was the first time the Panthers had trailed this season. But a mishandled snap on the extra point kick led to another Sims’ block, which McCord scooped up and raced 95 yards down the sideline.
“The ball bounced right to me and I was confident I could take it back,” McCord said of the play. “When I got around midfield, I saw people in my peripheral vision and knew I was going to have to kick it up a notch.”
The Panthers now trailed 32-31 with 4:31 left in the game, but they would not trail for long. Aided by two defensive personal foul penalties, Navarro drove 51 yards in just four plays. Deleon put the Panthers back in the lead with his fourth touchdown of the night, running 20 yards to the end zone while breaking three tackles.
Deleon then bulled his way in for the two-point conversion, giving Navarro a 39-32 lead with 3:03 remaining.
The Panthers’ defense gave up a season high 379 yards (202 in the air, 177 on the ground) in this game but they would now get the stop they needed.
On a fourth-and-seven from the Giddings 45-yard-line, defensive end Brett Butler put pressure on the Buffaloes’ quarterback and linebackers Brody Whitson and Connor Duncan forced him out of bounds for a two-yard loss.
Navarro still had to run out the remaining 1:44 and Giddings had all three timeouts at their disposal. But quarterback Nick Billings made things a lot easier on the second play of Navarro’s next drive, spinning out of a tackle at the line for a 36-yard touchdown run.
When lineman Charlie Walker followed that by sacking Giddings’ quarterback, forcing a fumble that was recovered by fellow lineman Troy Howard, another Panthers’ victory was finally put on ice.
The win places the Panthers’ record at 5-0 for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. It also continues their long dominance in the month of September as they have lost just one game played in that month since 2012.
Navarro will now head for a bye week before opening District 13-4A-II play in two weeks against Llano. Blount believes the break is coming at a good time.
“This game was what we needed before district,” he said. “We needed to get tested to see what we can do better and now we have a bye to look at those things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.