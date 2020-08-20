If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Hayley Mabee dished out three aces at the end of the first set, but the Marion Bulldogs volleyball team was unable to overcome the FEAST Patriots for a 3-0 decision on Tuesday night.
“I’m very proud of them,” head coach Melissa Mitchell said. “They don't quit and they don't give up and I'm crazy proud that they don't even when it doesn't end the way we want it to. I'm super proud of them all, and we have a lot more to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.