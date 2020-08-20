Hayley Mabee dished out three aces at the end of the first set, but the Marion Bulldogs volleyball team was unable to overcome the FEAST Patriots for a 3-0 decision on Tuesday night.

“I’m very proud of them,” head coach Melissa Mitchell said. “They don't quit and they don't give up and I'm crazy proud that they don't even when it doesn't end the way we want it to. I'm super proud of them all, and we have a lot more to do.”

Katy O’Bryan is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can email her at katy.obryan@seguingazette.com .

