The Seguin, Navarro and Marion volleyball teams are playing the bi-district rounds of the playoffs Monday and Tuesday night at neutral sites around the area.
Marion tips off versus Johnson City Monday night at Canyon Lake High School at 6:30 p.m. Navarro plays on Monday in Devine against Carizzo Springs, also at 6:30 p.m.
Seguin plays at Canyon High School in New Braunfels on Tuesday night against Dripping Springs at 7:15 p.m. The sports calendar in the Sunday edition of the Gazette listed the incorrect location.
