The cupcakes are over for the Lifegate Christian Falcons this week, as the 4-1 Bastrop Tribe Warriors come calling for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Falcon Field.
Lifegate has mercy-ruled its last four opponents — but that is not likely to happen tonight.
“They’re a tough team and we’ll have to get after it with them,” head coach John Stout said. “We’re going to have to get penetration and disrupt them in the backfield.”
Both schools have one loss on the season, to UIL Class A teams. The Falcons lost to High Island the first week of the season, 55-54, while Bastrop lost to Rankin in its first game of the season, 54-44.
The coach saw the tape of that game, and hopes to do the same things Rankin did to the Warriors.
“If we can disrupt them in the backfield, that can upset them and get them going in the wrong direction,” Stout said.
But Stout sees overcoming the talent of the Warriors as a tough task for his Falcons tonight.
“It’s probably our toughest game to date, and probably will be at the end of the year,” Stout said.
The Warriors, similar to the Falcons, have mercy-ruled three of its four opponents since the opening loss.
Bastrop beat Austin Achieve 90-6 in just one half of football two weeks ago, and then mercy-ruled Williamson County 62-16 in three quarters last week.
Practices have been intense this week for the Falcons, Stout said.
“The boys are focused and its starting to sink in that this game is very important,” he said. “They know it’s going to be a tough game.”
For the Falcons, Quentin Shelnutt has been the catalyst the last four weeks, and the coach expects him continue in that role.
“He’s really been a leader,” Stout said. “We’re going to rely a lot on him this week.”
Shelnutt has completed 32-of-47 passes on the year for 442 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing 68 times for 866 yards and an astounding 21 touchdowns.
His 1,300 total yards accounts for about 80% of the Lifegate offense this season.
Barson Schmidt and Luke Landin, who is coming back from a knee injury, have had three touchdowns each on the ground for the Falcons. Schmidt leads all receivers with 12 catches for 128 yards and a score.
“Barson has been playing well and we need him to be able to get open,” Stout said.
David Brewer has caught just five passes this season, but three of those were for touchdowns.
“We haven’t thrown it that much this year, but I have a lot of confidence in him catching the ball,” Stout said.
Stout says the team has something to prove in this game.
“There’s a lot of people that don’t think we can play with the big boys,” Stout said. “But we’re going to show them this week that we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.