Bulldog Baseball

The Bulldog Baseball team beat the Bobcats for the bi-district title.

 Judy Bek - Special to the Seguin Gazette

The Marion Bulldogs shutout Comfort in two games on Friday to advance to the area round in the playoffs.

In the best-of-three series, the Bulldogs amassed 26 total runs while caging the Bobcats and leaving them scoreless.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

