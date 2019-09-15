For the second week in a row, the Lifegate Christian Falcons ended a game early, mercy-ruling Annapolis Christian 50-0 on Friday night in Corpus Christi.
This time it was even earlier, as the Falcons scored its final touchdown in the second quarter.
That was despite a slow start, said head coach John Stout.
“In the beginning we came out slow,” Stout said. “In the first series of downs we were not doing anything. I had a talk with them, and once I did that, they picked it up back up.
“I told them they needed to stop worrying about anything else, they needed to focus on football.”
The talking to must have worked, as the Falcons scored early and often on their way to a 36-point first quarter lead.
Quarterback Quentin Shelnutt scored on Lifegate’s opening series, breaking free for a 50-yard scamper for the early lead.
“We were moving slow, but Quentin got around some of their guys and just did it himself,” Stout said.
Joseph Menchaca recovered a fumble and Lifegate punched it again for the second touchdown on the night.
Shelnutt then hit Zach McCulloch for a 20-yard touchdown pass. After the conversion the Falcons were up 22-0 with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Less than a minute later, after Lifegate held Annapolis without a first down, Shelnutt hooked up with McCulloch again, this time from 23 yards out to put the Falcons up 30-0.
Annapolis was stacking the box with four lineman to try to stop the run and pressure Shelnutt. Stout and his staff took note and began throwing the ball.
“They ended up trying to rush four, and when they did that we noticed it,” Stout said. “We started dumping it right over their heads.”
Barson Schmidt recovered another fumble, and Shelnutt scored again on a 26-yard rushing TD for the 36-0 lead.
“Quentin has a good head on his shoulders,” Stout said. “Sometimes he gets a little flustered back there, but if he stays focused, he turns it around and makes them pay for what they are trying to do.”
Shelnutt would account for the Falcons other two scores in the first half, on a 15-yard run and a one-yard run, as Lifegate went up 50-0 and the game was called at the end of the half.
The defense created four turnovers and held Annapolis on downs throughout the half. David Brewer scored on an interception return for the Falcons’ other score in the game.
“The defense shut them down pretty good, they couldn’t really do much,” Stout said. “The first set of downs they started to do something, and that’s when we had the talk with them.”
“I had to step on their toes a little bit and help to wake them up.”
Lifegate moves to 2-1 on the season, heading into a game next week with North Central Texas Academy out of Granbury. The game will kickoff in Temple at 7 p.m. at Mean Joe Greene Field.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
