Three of four of our area volleyball teams travelled to tournaments last weekend, as Seguin, Navarro and Marion all played six games over two days of action.
Seguin traveled to Floresville, going 4-2 for the tournament. The Lady Mats beat Comfort (2-0), Eagle Pass and Victoria East (2-1) and Stanley (2-0). The losses came to Cornerstone (0-2) and Ann Richards (0-2).
In the win over Comfort (25-18, 25-22), Julianna Harrington had eight kills and Amasti Canales had four aces, while Leslie Muenchow and Riley Brittain had nine digs each.
The Lady Mats added another win over Eagle Pass in a three-set match, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13. Muenchow had eight kills and Harrington added five, with Canales getting 18 digs in the contest.
Seguin also went three games with Victoria East before coming out on top, 25-21, 23-25, 25-10. Taylor Bode and Harrington had 11 kills each, with Muenchow adding eight. Canales and Brinley Beicker had 16 digs each to spur on the defense.
Navarro travelled to Devine, winning the tournament with a perfect 6-0 mark. The Lady Panthers were stretched in the first game to Jourdanton, before prevailing 26-24, 25-8. They went on to beat CC King (2-0), Feast (2-1), Crystal City (2-0) and Anderson-Shiro, (2-0). The Lady Panthers beat Holy Cross for the championship with a 2-1 win.
Kelly Helms was a force against Holy Cross, the 6-foot-3 outside hitter collecting 21 kills in the contest. The Lady Panthers squeaked out the first game, 27-25, fell in the second, 23-25, before winning the final game, 25-14.
Libero Carolyn Burch had 27 digs to lead the defensive effort, while Ashely Gosch added 11.
Helms collected 40 kills in three games and totaled 76 for the two-day tournament, with Berklee Andrews adding 25, Sara Benner, 21 and Madison McCaig, 20.
Burch had 84 digs, Gosch had 58, Nelly Brumley, 40 and Sara Benner, 38. Gosh totaled 12 aces and Sam Smith had 10.
Marion also traveled to the Devine Tournament, where they posted a 3-3 mark over the two days of the tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs beat Fox Tech, Pleasanton and Llano, while falling to Somerset, Anderson and Feast.
In the 21-25, 25-17, 25-19 come from behind win over Llano, Lizzie Abrameit and Madison Doss had nine and seven aces, respectively, Lily Bek had eight digs, and Hayley Mabee and Toryn Autry had four kills each, while Veronica Gonzales and Molly Rooke had three.
Gonzales had five kills, while Madyson Schulze, Kaylie Miller and Abrameit had four each in a close win over Peasanton, 25-22 and 25-23. Bek had another eight digs in the contest.
Ben added 10 digs in the tough loss versus Feast, 16-25, 25-23, 19-25. Schulze and Hayle Mabee added six and four kills apiece.
Marion opened the tournament with a 25-14 win over Fox Tech, before falling in two straight games to Somerset and Anderson.
Seguin, Navarro and Marion all had games last night after press time. Seguin hosts the Matador Invitational Tournament this weekend at Goldie Gym on Friday and Saturday, while Marion travels to SA Randolph for a tournament there.
Lifegate opens the season this Friday at Sterling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.