The Seguin boys powerlifting won first place at the Matador Invitational on Saturday, keeping their record perfect on the year. The Navarro boys finished second at the meet, as did the girls team.
See the results for the Mats and the Panthers below.
Seguin boys
123 Weight Class: Eli Edwards (1st), Reese Janda (2nd), and Josh Soliz (3rd)
132 Weight Class: Aidan Flores (2nd), Leo Costilla (3rd)
148 Weight Class: Elijah Flores (3rd)
165 Weight Class: Jerivan Contreras (2nd), John Michael Mata (3rd)
181 Weight Class: Chanse Hernandez (2nd)
220 Weight Class: Josiah Luna (3rd)
275 Weight Class: Branden Knox (3rd)
SHW Weight Class: Colton Graham (2nd)
Seguin girls
123 Weight Class: Kylie Yoemans (2nd)
132 Weight Class: Jessica Preslock (2nd)
148 Weight Class: Amasti Canales (3rd)
165 Weight Class: Alivia Avila (3rd)
181 Weight Class: Emilee Delarosa (2nd)
Navarro boys
132 Weight Class: Ethan Hernandez (4th)
198 Weight Class: Euler Deleon (1st), Brett Butler (2nd), Ethan Thomas (3rd)
220 Weight Class: Gabe Means (1st)
242 Weight Class: Cole Booker (1st)
SHW Weight Class: Carter Holtkamp (1st)
Navarro girls
97 Weight Class: Deandra Avaios (4th)
105 Weight Class: Bella Henry (3rd)
132 Weight Class: Halie Lanham (1st), Alez Avalos (5th)
148 Weight Class: Brooke Carle (2nd)
165 Weight Class: Kaitlin Menchaca (2nd)
198 Weight Class: Lauryn Roblado (3rd)
