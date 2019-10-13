The Navarro Lady Panthers cross country team had a successful district meet last Tuesday at Starcke Park in Seguin, placing third in District 30-4A to advance to the regional meet.
“The girls all ran their best times of the season, you can’t ask for any more than that,” head coach Jason Magin said.
Senior Melonie Thomas led the way with a fifth-place finish, running the two miles in a time of 12:36. Sophomore Jaelyn Martinez ran ninth in 12:58 and freshman Zoe Carter was just a second behind in 12:59.
Vanessa Garcia (13:14) and Hailey Blades (13:23) rounded out the team placings with 15th and 18th place finishes to get the girls to regionals.
The regional meet is Oct. 28 at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
“Melonie got injured a couple of weeks back, so she hadn’t been running at full strength,” Magin said. “Today she was feeling good, so she had one of her best times of the year.
Magin was happy with the performance of his young team.
“Melonie is the only senior on the team, the rest of the girls are sophomores and freshmen,” he said. “They’ve been putting in the work all year long.
“One of the things we’ve been talking about is that every place, every position matters. It’s one of the best team showings we’ve had all year long, where everybody ran really well.”
The boys just missed qualifying with a fourth-place finish and junior Tanner Sanchez missed qualifying as an individual by just one place, coming in 11th in a time of 17:33.
The top 10 individuals and the top three teams from district make the regional meet.
Freshman Quentin Gresham finished in 23rd, just ahead of sophomores Aaron Armer, Nikolas Knight in 24th and 25th. Freshman Wyatt Kotzur came in 26th.
“It’s the same thing with the guys, we’re very young,” Magin said “I’m excited for the future with them, they work hard and they want it.
“It’s a little hard when you go out and you are freshman and sophomores running against seniors that have been doing it for years.”
Seguin
Jerry Garcia and Cheney Stephenson have led the boys team at Seguin, both earning medals at the Judson meet with sixth and ninth-place finishes, respectively.
“Both of those guys have steadily improved, putting in the work necessary to peak at the right time,” head coach Guy Nowlin said.
“Through the last couple of meets, both of those guys have looked really good, and look like they are stacking up well for our district opponents.”
The boys finished eighth of 29 teams at the Judson meet, and came back with a 12th-place finish (out of 30 teams) at the Seguin meet on Oct. 5. Garcia was 28th out of 200 runners.
The girls finished eighth of 23 teams at Judson and 20th of 23 teams at the Seguin meet.
Seguin will run in its district meet on Thursday at Starcke Park.
“Last year they both qualified (for regionals) individually, placing fifth and eighth, respectively,” Nowlin said. “We’re looking for them to hopefully repeat or improve on that.
“But I’ve told them daily nothing is ever given. Because they made it last year to regionals doesn’t guarantee it this year.
“Last year both the girls and the boys just missed qualifying for regionals as a team, and it looks like we’ll be close again this year.”
Marion
Bulldog coach Sammy Scribner is working with less than full teams on both the boys and girls squads at Marion.
Marion has its district meet on Tuesday at Ingram.
Joshua Galaviz, Konner Harborth and Timothy Bean placed 31st, 34th and 53rd respectively at the Mason Invitational.
“They’ve been running really well,” head coach Sammy Scribner said. “We’ve been going to some bigger meets, the competition has been tougher and we’re beginning to get better.”
Alexa Ortiz has been the top runner on the girls squad, finishing 36th at Mason, and coming back for a 32nd at Comfort.
“We’ll be running at district as individuals, because we don’t have enough for a team,” Scribner said. “But we’re going to go compete and make the best of it.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.