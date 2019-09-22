One of the teams was going to get its first win of the season Friday evening at Nelson Field in Austin.
It didn’t take long to figure out which team it would be.
Seguin scored early and often, using turnovers and two blocked punts into a stiff southerly breeze to get great field position — and taking advantage with 30 early points to overwhelm Austin Northeast, 44-6.
“We did what we set out to do, go 1-0 in district and go into the open week with a win,” head coach Travis Bush said after the game. “We’ll get healthy and see if we can get a streak going.”
Seguin (1-0, 1-3 overall) scored touchdowns on five of its first six offensive series, after having one called back on the opening drive of the game, to put away the Raiders (0-1, 0-4 overall).
“I was a little disappointed in the fist series,” Bush said. “We had some penalties and had a touchdown called back, but after that we got into a rhythm.
“The key was the defense stopping them, getting us good field position, allowing us to get that early lead and put them away in the first half.”
The Raiders had trouble offensively moving the ball — and holding on to it.
Seguin scored first on a safety after the snap from center sailed over the quarterback’s head and the Matadors tackled him in the end zone for the early 2-0 lead.
Having to kick into about a 25 mile per hour wind allowed Seguin to get the ball on the Raiders 45-yard-line, and quarterback Micah Rodriguez took advantage on the first play from scrimmage, hitting tight end Jonathan Patterson with a 44-yard strike down to the 1-yard-line, then sneaking it in for the score and the 9-0 lead.
“It was a windy game,” Bush said. “It’s something you can’t control, but we took advantage of it in the first quarter and were able to pin them down and play the whole first quarter on that side of the field. It got us good field position, we scored three touchdowns and ended up taking a big lead.”
After a Northeast punt that appeared to be partially blocked and went just three yards, Seguin took over at the Raiders 30-yard-line.
Running back Marques Washington then had three straight runs, the last a three-yard run on an option left to put the Mats up 16-0.
Another three-and-out by the Raiders gave Seguin the ball back at the 50-yard-line.
On the first play of the series, Rodriguez hit Dravan McKnight on a beautiful throw over the top of the defense for a 50-yard score, and the Mats were up 23-0.
“We didn’t need to throw much,” Bush said. “But in the first quarter we took advantage of the wind and made some plays.”
Another punt that seemed to be partially blocked again, actually spun backwards for a net of -7 yards, giving Seguin excellent field position again, this time at the Raiders 17-yard-line.
Three more runs by Washington culminated in an 8-yard scamper for the score, and it was 30-0 just after the start of the second quarter.
The second fumble of the game for the Raiders came on the ensuing kickoff, and two plays later, Rodriguez hit Clark Ullrich for a 27-yard strike with 11:15 left before the half — and this one was over as Seguin led 37-0.
The Seguin defense, which had been giving up around 45 points a game, allowed just one first down and gave up just 59 yards of total offense to the Raiders in the first half. The Raiders picked up 50 of those yards on the last drive of the half, with Seguin up 44-0, scoring an inconsequential touchdown to provide the final margin.
“Playing the people we played (in non-district games), our guys looked a step quicker,” Bush said. “They were able to fill some holes and get us some good field position — I’m real proud of the defense.”
For the game, Washington had 63 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns in limited playing time. Rodriguez threw for 171 yards on 7-of-9 attempts and the three touchdowns, with McKnight catching two of those.
Seguin has a bye next week, before returning to action Friday, Oct. 4 against Austin Crockett at Matador Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.