The Giddings Buffaloes and the Navarro Panthers enter their matchup Friday night in Geronimo finding the tables have been turned from when they faced off a year ago.
Last season, the Panthers went into Giddings looking for answers. They had lost two weeks before and then trailed by two touchdowns the next week when lightning ended their game in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Giddings was undefeated and ranked third in the state in Class 4A-II.
Navarro was a decided underdog but played what was probably its best game of the regular season, stunning the Buffaloes in a 28-7 rout.
This year, the Panthers enter the game at 4-0 and state ranked (eighth in MaxPreps, tenth in AP).
Giddings, which has stumbled out of the gate to a 1-3 start, is the team hoping to pull an upset this season.
The Buffaloes’ record does not tell the entire story, however. They returned eight starters on both sides of the ball and are the favorite to win their district. Their three losses have all come against state ranked teams (Rockdale and Cameron Yoe in Class 3A-I, Wimberley in Class 4A-II).
Their issue has been pass defense. In all three of their losses, they surrendered more than 300 yards in the air.
Though he acknowledges that Giddings has “struggled to put it together” in the secondary, Navarro head coach Rod Blount believes the Buffaloes are still on schedule.
“Their defense is very intentionally built around stopping the run,” he said. “They have been hurt by the pass early but the top teams in their district—La Grange and Bellville—are run heavy. They should match up well with them and they match up well with us.”
While the Panthers have been averaging 414 yards per game on the ground, the passing game has done anything but show it is ready to exploit a secondary. They have just four completions—all against Marion—which is the same as the number of sacks they have surrendered when attempting to pass.
“That is something that will have an impact on a game for us down the road,” Blount said. “We continue to work on it and did pass well in our scrimmages and against Marion. Other than that, we have struggled with protection or otherwise not being able to get the ball to our guys.”
There may be more of a need to pass because Giddings returns their entire defensive line from last year. Blount remembers defensive end Michael Fox as giving his Panthers trouble last year. He also praises their other defensive end Kyle Campos and middle linebacker Jaron Denmon. All are seniors.
On the other side of the ball, Blount says the Panthers have to contain Buffaloes’ quarterback Alex Delatorre.
“When he gets big yards running, it gives him confidence and he throws better and the offense moves better,” Blount said. “We have to keep him inside the tackles and not let him hit the edges on us.”
He said Giddings’ offense is similar to that of Navarro’s last opponent, La Grange. They run several formations including the Wing-T and spread and will call a lot of jet sweeps.
Blount said receivers Chad Adams and Gage Jaehne make plays in both the running and passing games. They will also throw to tight end Drake Moore who is good at getting yards after he catches the ball, according to Blount.
The Panthers will hope to counter by continuing what helped them get a 4-0 record. They have done a good job in two areas coaches always emphasize: starting well and protecting the football. They have outscored their opponents 40-0 in the first quarter, never trailing once so far this season. And they have not lost a fumble since the third play of their first game, or 15 straight quarters.
“We have our turnover ratio (currently a plus 5) up in our locker room so the kids see it every day before they go out,” Blount said. “Its important for our offense to take advantage of every possession and not give anything away.”
Navarro had a long list of players whose injuries prevented them from playing against La Grange, including starting tailback Johnny Alegria, lineman Leonardo Ocura, and linebacker Cole Mouser. Blount does not expect any to return this week and he hopes to have at least some of them ready for the Panthers’ next game, which is their district opener against Llano in two weeks.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Erwin-Lee Field.
Scot Kibbe is a regular contributor to the Seguin Gazette. He has been covering Navarro football for 28 years.
