The Navarro Lady Panthers (7-4) got their fifth win in a row on Tuesday night, beating cross-county rival Marion 55-29 in Navarro.
Navarro got 33 points from the trio of freshmen starting for coach Darell Harborth’s squad.
Freshmen Tatum Harborth had 13, Laylin Sturm had 12, and Ryanne Hepp added eight points, while junior Sara Benner had nine in the win.
“It took us a little while to get going, we missed a few easy shots and Marion did a good job with their zone,” Harborth said. “In the fourth quarter I think our pressure finally got to them, we were able to create some easy scores that opened up the lead.”
Harborth is happy with what he’s seen from the team through the course of the win streak.
“It’s good, playing these rivalry games, to get some confidence going,” he said. “We played some tough teams early on, so getting these few wins in a row is good for the team and getting these younger girls acclimated to varsity ball is good.”
For the Bulldogs, Lizzie Abrameit had four three’s in the game, while Signe Rabenaldt added two. Marion hosts its tournament starting on Thursday.
Navarro begins its tournament on Thursday night at Navarro against Wimberley for a 7:30 tip, a team that beat them earlier this season by one point.
“We’ll see where we’re at on that after they got us here the first time by a point,” Harborth said. The Lady Panthers host 16 teams for the tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Seguin girls
The Lady Mats (5-6, 0-1 District 26-5A) fell to Kerrville Tivy in the first game of the district season, 41-18.
Coach Angela Brittain said the effort was there, but noted that Tivy was a top team last year.
“They were 35-2 last season,” she said. “The score says we lost by 23, but our personal goals and being able to adjust, running a new offense and defense — it was a win for me.”
Seguin trailed by just 10 at the half, but had trouble scoring in the second half.
“We’re in a rebuilding year, we all know that,” Brittain said. “Tivy is very competitive, they are a great team, but the girls played hard and never stopped competing.”
Liv Hernandez, Taylor Bode and Tresalyn Roberts each had four points in the loss.
The Lady Mats play at the Navarro tourney this weekend, before going to Wagner next Tuesday.
Boys
Marion (1-1) fell to St Anthony on Tuesday night 57-51 in overtime.
The teams ended regulation tied at 48-48, before St. Anthony outscored the Bulldogs 9-3 in the overtime period.
“We started out slow, down 11-0 at the start of the game, but came back within one at the end of the first quarter, head coach Jon Allen said. “I was proud of our defensive effort, but our offense needs a little help, but it’s early in the year.”
Foul trouble in the overtime period contributed to the loss and two three’s went in and out in the overtime, the coach said.
Ryken Autry led the Bulldogs with 19 points on 7-13 shooting. Zach Goodwin, who quarterbacked the Bulldogs to an area berth in the playoffs, had 11 in the loss, while Easton Allen added nine.
The boys host the Marion tournament starting on Friday.
The Navarro boys lost to Blanco, 67-51, at Blanco on Tuesday night.
Ian Osborne led the Panthers with 16 points, while Reese Rajos had 12 and Cooper Guetzke, nine, in the loss.
Seguin beat La Vernia, 80-68, Tuesday afternoon at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. See the story at www.seguingazette.com.
LIfegate
The Lady Falcons (0-1) lost Prairie Lea on Tuesday night at LIfegate, 53-18, in the first game of the season.
“We’re a really young team, one senior, one junior, two sophomores and five freshman,” head coach Gabe Galvan said. “This game was more about getting their feet wet and coming together as a team and maybe there was a case of the first game jitters. Half my team is freshman so this is their first high school experience.”
Hannah Green and Sarinna Skrzycki had four points each in the loss.
The boys also fell to Prairie Lea, 74-40, and were in the same boat as the girls, fielding a young team with five freshmen. Players from the football team, which just won the 2A TCAL state championship, had little time to practice before the game.
“We only had one practice going into the game, so all things considered, I think we played as good as to be expected,” head coach Darryl Smithey said. “There were obvious things we did well, but definitely more things we need to improve on.”
Quinten Shellnutt had 20 and Zach McCulloch had 18 in the loss, accounting for 38 of the Falcons’ 40 points.
