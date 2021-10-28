If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Bulldog Jaslyne Williams brings the Marion attack from the serving line during the Bulldogs’ five-set victory against the Luling Eagles on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Williams finished the match with 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Bulldog Kyla Beck gets the third-set underway during the Bulldogs’ match against the Luling Eagles on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Beck led the team in digs with 23 and second in aces with four.
Marion capped off their last match of the season with an electric five-set victory (25-16, 19-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-10) over the Luling Eagles on Tuesday night.
A total team effort was needed and then some in order for the Bulldogs (17-21, 7-7) to ground the Eagles at home on Senior Night. Marion’s key players rose to the challenge. The Bulldog attack came out swinging to start the first set with Jaslyne Williams opening the Bulldogs account with back-to-back points to tie the match at 2-2. Two possessions later with the score tied once again, Kacee McLendon located Maggie Rudisaile for a kill to give Marion the go-ahead point.
