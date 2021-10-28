Marion capped off their last match of the season with an electric five-set victory (25-16, 19-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-10) over the Luling Eagles on Tuesday night.

A total team effort was needed and then some in order for the Bulldogs (17-21, 7-7) to ground the Eagles at home on Senior Night. Marion’s key players rose to the challenge. The Bulldog attack came out swinging to start the first set with Jaslyne Williams opening the Bulldogs account with back-to-back points to tie the match at 2-2. Two possessions later with the score tied once again, Kacee McLendon located Maggie Rudisaile for a kill to give Marion the go-ahead point.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is the sports writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can reach him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or sports@seguingazette.com .

