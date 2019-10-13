A second half crumble resulted in the Marion Bulldogs inability to defend its outright, undefeated District 15-3A title from last year, falling to the Jourdanton Indians Friday night, 35-14.
The Bulldogs, trailing by seven at the half, were unable to contain the Indians in the second half.
After a scoreless first 12 minutes of the contest, it felt like this was the two heavy weights of the district. Both defenses were giving up yards, but neither team was willing to break. The Dogs punted twice and turned the ball over on downs once. The Indians punted once and turned it over on downs once. Penalties kept Marion from moving the chains to sustain drives.
With 8:30 remaining in the second quarter, junior quarterback Cole Andrus found his favorite receiver, junior wide receiver Jarel Lilly for a 13-yard completion for the touchdown. The PAT was good and the Indians jumped on top, 7-0.
The Bulldogs last drive before the half had the fans on the edge of their seats. The 11-play drive, covering 77 yards, ended inside the Indians five-yard-line. On a third-and eight on the Indians 30, quarterback Zach Goodwin found receiver Jacob Devora, who fell just short of reaching the end zone as the scoreboard clock showed 0:00.
“I felt the first half we played great,” head coach Ryne Miller said after the game. “Down 7-0, our defense played well, we moved the ball real well. We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and stuff on offense. We took care of the football, that’s a big improvement from last week. You go into the half down 7-0, you say to yourself, that’s a football game.”
After the intermission, the Indians came out determined to succeed. Starting the drive at its own 40, the Indians used their hurry-up offense to put Marion’s defense on its heels. Three plays later, junior running back Aidan Borth scored on a 38-yarder to put the home team ahead 14-0 with 10:30 remaining in the third.
The Bulldogs continued to struggle putting together a successful drive. A third-and-eight on the Marion 46-yard-line saw a Goodwin pass intercepted by the Indians inside the red zone and returned to the 40. An unsportsman-like penalty on the Indians marked them back on their own 25 to start the drive.
Jourdanton was able to cash in on the turnover eight plays later. Andrus called his own number and took it in from the two-yard-line. The extra point kick failed and the Indians took a comfortable 20-0 lead.
The ensuing possession was short lived for the Bulldogs. Failing to avoid the collapsing pocket, Zach Goodwin had the ball knocked loose by the defender. The Indians recovered the fumble inside the Marion 10-yard-line. A touchdown plus a two point conversion added to the lead with four minutes remaining in the third.
An interception by senior safety Hutch Rabenaldt to start the fourth looked promising to spark the Bulldog machine. Unfortunately, a three-and-out forced a punt by Marion.
The Indians were able to sustain a time consuming drive, keeping the doughnut on the scoreboard for the visitors.
After a horse collar penalty on the Bulldogs and an unsportsman like penalties on each team, running back Aidan Borth scored a touchdown from eight yards out.
The Bulldogs desperately needed a score to avoid the shutout. The six-play drive in less than two minutes saw Devora scoring from 32 yards out on a Goodwin pass.
A successful on-side kick excellently orchestrated by the special teams at the midfield stripe put Goodwin and company back in business. Junior receiver Jayden Williams took the receiver screen down the sideline to the five-yard-line. The next play, a quarterback keeper, cut the Indians lead to 21, 35-14.
The Bulldogs second on-side kick was unsuccessful. The Indians ran the remaining time off the clock for the win.
The stats were closer than the score indicates. The Indians outdueled the Bulldogs in total yards 350 to 339. Marion had the advantage in passing, 164 yards to 129. In rushing the Indians outgained the Marion offense 221 yards to 175.
Goodwin completed 7-of-17 pass attempts with one touchdown and one pick. Jacob Devora caught three passes for 88 yards and one touchdown. Jayden Williams caught two for 76 yards.
Rushing leaders had Goodwin with 13 totes for 76 yards and one touchdown. Ray Rayos added 60 yards on 14 carries. Liam Christensen saw the ball seven times for 40 yards.
For the Indians, quarterback Cole Andrus was seven for twelve and 129 yards, one interception and one touchdown. He had 73 yards rushing on twelve totes. Jarel Lily was held to two catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. Running back Aidan Borth had fifteen carries for 79 yards, scoring twice.
After the game, Miller praised the Indians.
“They’re a good football team,” he said. “We knew that going into it.”
The second half showed some signs of fatigue on the Bulldogs.
“We play a lot of guys both ways. When you look at the number of players on the other side, it’s not the same. Our guys tend to wear down a little bit. We play Iron Man football, we’re good at it,” Miller said.
“It’s not the end of the world. We are still sitting at second place in district with three games left.”
This week is Homecoming for the Bulldogs, as they take on the Karnes City Badgers. Karnes City had a bye on Friday. Kick off is slated for 7:30 at Veterans Stadium next Friday night.
