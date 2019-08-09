The Seguin Lady Mats volleyball team had a season to remember in 2018.
Going through District 26-5A play undefeated at 16-0, coach Kristi Stanley’s team advanced to the regional quarterfinals before being eliminated by Dripping Springs.
“We had a lot of experience on the floor last year with several players that had played varsity from their sophomore to senior year,” Stanley said. “They were a good, cohesive group that had played together for years, which contributed to their success.
“We have a very tough district, but they handled that adversity well, came in with a goal in mind and were successful.”
For the team to get through district play without a loss was a bit surprising to the coach.
“I think it always surprises you,” Stanley said. “You know that you’re capable of it, but when you’ve got that target on your back and you go into that second round undefeated, you know that teams are going to be coming for you to knock you off your throne.
“It was something that we handled well and stayed consistent through every game to make that happen.”
New faces
But it’s a new team this year, as Seguin lost seven starters to graduation.
“We definitely have big shoes to fill,” Stanley said. “We’re young, but it’s really a good energy on the court. We have five seniors and they’re doing a great job of leading the young ones.”
Stanley will be working with a “handful” of juniors, a couple of sophomores and even four freshman that will travel with the team to tournaments early in the season.
“There’s some adjustments for them, going from a basically a middle school paced game to a varsity paced game,” she said. “But the leadership from the seniors has been amazing, letting them know where they are supposed to be on the court and what to expect from this program.”
The five seniors include Riley Brittain, Anasti Canales, Leslie Muenchow, Julianna Harrington and Beth Martinez.
Brittain returns as a setter for the Lady Mats.
“She’s doing a great job running the offense again,” Stanley said. “She’s like our quarterback, kind of my go to. She and I communicate really well on what we need to run — she’s got to see the court, read our opponent and know what’s going to work.”
Harrington and Muenchow return as outside hitters after playing varsity last year, as does Martinez (defensive specialist) and Canales as the libero for the squad.
“Anasti is doing a great job anchoring our defense and our serve receive,” Stanley said.
Juniors Taylor Bode (OH), Reagan Rodriguez (DS), Jessica Presslock (DS), and Adyson Trevino are the other upperclassmen on the team.
Two sophomores, Ashley Lingueno and Tresalyn Roberts, will make significant contributions on the floor for the Lady Mats.
“Ashley is very young to the sport, but is doing a really good job being coachable, because again, it’s a very much faster paced game that what she was used to coming from JV last year,” Stanley said.
Reese Brittain, Riley’s younger sister, Julie Kocian, Regan Schmidt and Brinley Beicker are the freshman that make up the rest of the team.
“There’s some height in there and also defensive skill wise, it’s a good group coming in that I think can help us this year,” Stanley said.
Five practices
The coach didn’t have much time to practice, as the girls had just five practices heading into yesterday’s first tournament of the year, at Westwood High School in Round Rock..
“Volleyball is a very quick season every year, it’s been a really crazy process,” Stanley said. “The tournament is great team bonding experience — we’ll stay there and we’ll have some cohesion since we have the big gap from seniors to freshmen.”
Practice on Wednesday was upbeat, laughter coming from players and coaches alike as the team worked through drills and games.
“We work really hard, so we’ve got to find a balance between the grind every day and letting them have a little bit of fun,” Stanley said.
While of course Stanley is partial to her squad, she knows that the district will be difficult again for her young team.
“Boerne Champion is going to be tough as always, Kerrrville will be, and McCollum and Harlandale have steady programs and play with a lot of heart,” Stanley said. “A lot of them have a lot of returners coming back.”
While Stanley admitted this was a rebuilding year for her squad, she’s optimistic that they’ll be competitive once district play begins.
“It’s going to take some time and work,” she said. “But the energy they all have with each other makes me think it’s going to be a great year for this team.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette.
Kevin Duke
The Seguin Gazette
