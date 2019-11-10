BANDERA—The Navarro Panthers proved once again on Friday night that they do not need a two-minute offense.
They just need speedy tailback Johnny Alegria to find a hole in the defense. That will usually lead to an end zone celebration and a frustrated defense.
Alegria found that opening with 1:20 left in the Panthers’ game against the Bandera Bulldogs (8-2, 3-2). The result was a 62-yard touchdown run that put Navarro ahead for good in their 41-38 win.
With the victory, the Panthers ensured they have the District 13-4A-II title all to themselves and finished a regular season unbeaten for the third time in the past five years.
Alegria’s run was part of a 491-yard rushing night that helped Navarro set a school record for rushing yards in a regular season with 3,952.
It was also a big night for fullback Euler DeLeon. His 221 yards moved him to sixth in career rushing yards at Navarro with 3,115. He has 1,524 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns this season.
They would need just about all of those yards on a night when their defense struggled mightily to contain Bandera’s attack. The Panthers’ defense gave up a season high 424 yards—272 on the ground and 152 in the air—as well as a season high in points.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount said before the season that Bandera had as good of players at the skilled positions as anyone in the district. Few could argue that after Friday’s game.
“Their quarterback (Solomon Macneil) came off an injury and played his tail off,” Blount said. “With their running back (Tommy Cardenas), we knew where he was going and still had trouble stopping him. But our guys kept battling back and they made plays at the end when we needed to.”
The Panthers started slow in their previous two games but they needed just 37 seconds to get on the board in this one.
That score came when halfback Momo Sims broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown run, the first of four touchdown runs of 45 yards or longer for Navarro in this game.
The defense then held Bandera to a three-and-out. The ensuing punt was short and set the Navarro offense up at the Bulldogs’ 45-yard line.
The Panthers drove but could not keep the hankies off the field. They incurred three penalties on the drive, the costliest of which was a chop block call when they were inside the Bandera 10-yard line.
Fortunately, Sebastian “Rooster” Sneed would soon have something to crow about as he hit a career high 39-yard field goal to extend Navarro’s lead to 10-0.
The Bulldogs answered quickly with a five-play drive that paid off with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Macneil to Cardenas.
The Panthers responded by marching quickly to the Bandera four-yard line before losing yards on three straight running plays.
Sneed came in for another field goal attempt and this time connected from 22 yards.
With that kick, the junior ties the school record of nine career field goals set by Travis Korn between 2005-07.
The Panthers’ next possession would be just one play — an interception that was returned to the Navarro 12-yard line.
But the defense made a stand, thanks in part to a pass break up in the end zone by defensive back Sam Muniga, holding Bandera to a 27-yard field goal.
Just 16 seconds later Alegria answered with a 70-yard touchdown run in which he slipped through the line and then dodged defenders and outran everyone.
Bandera matched that with another touchdown less than two minutes later. The Panthers’ attempt to extend their lead back to ten points before the half was killed by a holding penalty, leaving them with a 20-17 lead at the break.
The half began with Navarro’s defense getting a stop, which was followed by another long touchdown run from their offense. This time it was DeLeon bouncing off at least three defenders near the line of scrimmage on his way to a 70-yard score.
After the Bulldogs scored, DeLeon would follow that with a five-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 34-24 late in the third quarter.
Bandera would not quit, however, and by this point they had the Navarro defense back on their heels. They needed just three plays to strike again and cut the margin back to three points.
The Panthers’ offense needed to keep scoring and they seemed well on their way to doing that on their next possession.
But they could not convert a fourth-and-short inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line,.
The Bulldogs seized the momentum and put together a 14 play, 91-yard drive. When they scored to take their first lead of the night, the Panthers had just 1:44 and one timeout to save their undefeated season and district title.
They would only need 24 seconds. On the second play of the drive, Alegria would find the daylight he needed and he flew 62 yards for what would be the game winning score.
“We were in a hurry up mode,” Blount said of the play. “He had a great cut, had a great kickout by (offensive lineman Cole) Booker and a good seal by Malachi (DeLaTorre) on the backside, and the defense couldn’t make a play on him.”
Alegria also gave credit to his line.
“The linemen did their job and made a big hole for me,” he said. “I just took off and ran.”
The Panthers still needed a stop in the final minute and they would get it with Bandera’s first turnover of the game. On the first play of their series, Bandera fumbled after catching a short screen pass and Navarro linebacker Andrew Guerra fell on the ball at the Bulldogs’ 31-yard line. It did not appear that the ball was stripped but pressure from linebacker Gabriel Means may have helped lead to the fumble.
Whatever the means, the Panthers had pulled out another edge-of-your-seat win in much the fashion that Alegria expected.
“We knew they would come out swinging since this was for the district championship and we would have to win this in the second half,” he said. “But we’re a special group that doesn’t back down and keeps on fighting to the end.
“We got second in the district for the last two years. It’s a good feeling being district champs again.”
The Panthers will open what they hope will be a long playoff run on Thursday at 7 p.m. when they face the Crystal City Javelinas (5-5) at Edgewood Veterans Stadium in San Antonio.
