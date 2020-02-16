When the UIL realignment came out on Feb. 3, Navarro coach Rod Blount did not hold back with how he felt about it.
“It’s tough on us being in that district,” Blount said. “I think it’s going to hurt us this year, and the effects of it will be long term.
“It’s hard to find games for your junior highs and sub-varsity teams.”
Apparently, the coaches and administration at Wimberley felt the same way.
The two schools filed a joint appeal to the UIL this week to contest the realignment.
“It came from discussions we had with them (Wimberley),” Blount said on Friday. That was all he would say about the appeal at this time, other than that the hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Wimberley and Navarro were paired in the district with four schools that either have just begun a football program, or don’t have enough kids for freshman and JV teams.
Manor Tech, Austin Eastside Memorial, Austin Achieve and SA Young Men’s Leadership were added to the district with Navarro and Wimberley.
“Manor said they would have a JV, but that’s it,” Blount said when the realignment was made public on Feb. 3. “Eastside is not going to have a JV, freshman or junior high and Achieve Academy and SA Young Men’s Leadership is going to be the same way.
“So we’re going to be scrambling to find games for our sub-varsities and having to send them every which way — and a bunch of 4A schools are going to dealing with the same issue we are.”
Blount also noted the level of competition from the new football programs as being less than ideal.
Manor Tech is moving up from 3A, while Achieve Academy and SA Young Men’s will be playing their first year of varsity football.
Calls to the UIL office for clarification on the appeals process were not returned on Friday.
