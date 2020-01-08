Texas Lutheran won their third game of the week against a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference team by beating Southwestern 77-69.
Texas Lutheran improves to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in SCAC play.
Southwestern drops to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
Jorden Kite had a day from deep, shooting 5-8 from behind the three-point line for a team high 21 points.
Kite also had four assists and three rebounds to go with his high scoring performance.
Texas Lutheran had four other players score in double digits tonight. Jamir Mason, Sebastian Andrade and Cameron Fontenot all scored 11 points, while Trystin Silas scored 13.
The Bulldogs were moving the ball well tonight racking up 19 assists with Jamir Mason leading the team with five.
Texas Lutheran shut down most attempts from deep limiting Southwestern to shooting 1-11 from deep.
The Bulldogs won the battle in transition outscoring the Pirates in Fastbreak points 13-7.
Kyle Howard was the Pirate’s leading scorer going 8-14 from the field for 21 points.
The Bulldogs look to continue their winning streak on the road Friday January the 10th against St. Thomas.
Women
The Bulldogs won their second close game in a row, overcoming the Southwestern Pirates 60-57.
This result improves Texas Lutheran’s record to 5-7 overall and 2-2 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
After the loss Southwestern drops to 3-9 overall and 1-4 in the SCAC.
Tara Molina nearly had a triple double, scoring ten points with nine rebounds and eight assists.
Morgan Rodriguez led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points, shooting 8-12 from the field.
Heaven Dandridge was coming off the bench hot tonight, knocking down four threes for a total of 12 points on the night.
Behind her 12 the TLU bench outscored Southwestern’s 21-13.
Lauren Fulenwider was the Pirate’s leading scorer, putting up 19 points with 16 of them coming in a fourth quarter comeback.
Though Southwestern made it a close game in the end, the Bulldog’s refused to give up the lead for the entire length of the game.
The Bulldogs look to extend their recent winning streak Friday January the 10th as they travel to take on St. Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.