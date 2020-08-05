The Bulldogs are back in action with a fresh energy to face the 2020 season.

After a summer filled with constant change and questions of whether or not a season will happen, the Marion Bulldogs hit the turf on Monday.

Katy O’Bryan is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at katy.obryan@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.