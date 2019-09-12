Our Lady of the Lake handed Texas Lutheran a 3-1 non-conference women’s volleyball loss Tuesday night in OLLU’s Mabee Gym.
OLLU prevailed in four sets - 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 29-27. The Saints improved to 7-1. TLU fell to 4-5.
Peyton Sulak and Katelyn Sexton led TLU with six kills each. Jaci Chambers recorded 19 assists and 14 digs.
Lexi Morris also had 14 digs, and Sulak added two blocks.
Anyssa Rivera and Natalie Fazio each had 11 kills for the Saints, and Anissa Tamez dished out 28 assists.
TLU continues non-conference action this Saturday and Sunday with matches at the Hendrix College (Ark.) Invitational.
TLU faces Howard Payne and Huntingdon (Alab.) on Saturday and Rhodes (Tenn.) on Sunday. All matches will be played at Hendrix College in Conway, Ark.
