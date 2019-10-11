How tough is District 13-4A-II?
Consider that the Navarro Panthers are one of four teams in the district that have combined for an 18-2 record in non-district play. And defending state champion Cuero is not one of those teams.
Or consider that the last four regional champions (Cuero in 2015 and 2018, Navarro in 2016, and Wimberley in 2017) have all come out of this district. Or that it currently has two teams in the MaxPreps statewide top 10 for Class 4A-II (Navarro 7th, Wimberley 8th).
The Panthers (5-0) will begin their quest to win that district this Friday night when they host the Llano Yellowjackets (4-1) at Erwin-Lee Field.
Navarro has a perfect record mainly because of a running game that has been trouncing everyone. With 2,025 yards rushing through five games, they are on a pace to break the school’s regular season rushing record. They are led by fullback Euler Deleon’s 801 yards and 13 touchdowns.
They are 55-7 overall since the beginning of the 2015 season with seven consecutive seasons with ten wins or more.
Llano, however, is not a team that the Panthers’ success is likely to intimidate.
While Navarro has defeated the Jackets in each of the last five seasons, the last two games have been tight.
Two years ago, the teams were tied 7-7 before the Panthers put the game away with two late touchdowns.
Last year, Navarro needed a late Momo Sims interception to escape with a 14-10 victory.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount, who is 15-3 in his second year at the school, said he does not know of any particular reason Llano has given the Panthers so much trouble.
“I just think they play hard, they have a tough mentality, and they really get after it,” he said of the Jackets. “This year, they have the talent to go with that.”
Llano is off to a 4-1 start. Their wins have been by lopsided margins over Hondo, Luling, Brady, and Lake View while their only loss came in Week 4 against Lago Vista.
Blount said this will be the best offense his team has faced this year. They are averaging 42 points a game, which is even higher than Navarro’s offense has averaged so far. And they are doing it with balance—188 yards a game on the ground, 248 in the air.
Senior running back Donovan Arellano has an unusual distinction in that his name ends in the name of his school. But Blount said he is also the “best ball carrier we have seen.”
“He’s fast and he hits holes quickly,” Blount said. “He is also a good receiver coming out of the backfield.”
Arellano has run for a team-leading 556 yards and eight touchdowns while catching seven passes for 37 yards.
In the air, the Panthers’ defense has shown some vulnerability this year and Llano promises to test them.
Blount said quarterback Braxton Vickers is mobile and can burn teams deep or with the quick pass. His main targets will be receivers Quincy Prince (23 catches for 429 yards and five touchdowns) and Jared Beasley (11 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns).
Prince caught a 61-yard pass for Llano’s only touchdown in last year’s game. Blount said he is a threat on the deep ball or to break a big play on a bubble screen. While Beasley does not have Prince’s numbers, Blount said he is “fast with good hands and he does a great job once he catches it.”
The Jackets are without one of their main offensive weapons. Versatile receiver Case Kuykendall broke his collar bone on the first play against Lago Vista. But Blount said they have had other players step up to keep their offense on track.
On defense, Blount said Llano does not have a weakness.
“Their line makes plays all over the field,” he said. “If you run away from them, they run you down from behind and if you run at them they make the play.
“Their linebackers do a good job scraping and coming down hill. And their secondary has been solid for them all year.”
Defensive end Jansen Morris leads the team with 21 tackles.
The Jackets are giving up just over 20 points a game. But with the exception of their loss to Lago Vista, most of those points have been surrendered in the second half with the game out of reach.
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.
In other district openers this week, Wimberley will face Eastside Memorial on Thursday in Austin while Bandera travels to Cuero for a meeting on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.