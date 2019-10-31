Navarro’s Melonie Thomas led the Lady Panthers at the 4A Region IV Cross Country Meet on Monday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, finishing 18th and missing out on a trip to state by just one spot.
“It’s heartbreaking, because she missed it last year by one spot as well,” head coach Jason Magin said. Thomas ran the two miles in 12:40.12, for just over a 6:20 pace. A 17th place finish would have gotten her to state as an individual.
Also on Monday, the Seguin boys cross country team participated as a team in the 5A meet, the first time in 13 years they had advanced as a team to regionals.
The Lady Panthers finished 11th as a team at the meet.
“We ran very well,’ Magin said. “It was a tough course, with lots of runners and all the top teams in the region. Several of the girls ran their top times on the season and I’m very proud of how were were able to compete.”
Thomas was the lone senior on the squad, as sophomore Jaelyn Martinez and three freshmen, Zoe Carter, Vanessa Garcia and Sofia Salazar, rounded out the top five finishers for the Lady Panthers at the meet. Sophomores Hailey Blades and Sabrina Sneed also ran at the meet.
The girls ran better at the meet against teams they had run against earlier in the season.
“We did outscore them and had a higher place than many of them,” Magin said. “As the season went on we progressed and got better, so I’m definitely happy we had our best times at the end of the season.
“We were peaking at the right time, not peaking too early, so we’ll just need to use this as a building block to next year’s season.”
Tanner Sanchez qualified as an individual for the meet, after finishing 11th at district and moving up when another runner couldn’t make the meet.
“He was excited, because it was the same situation, he missed it by one place at the district meet,” Magin said. “He just wished he could have had the whole team there.”
Seguin
The Matadors finished 18th as a team at the 5A meet, with Cheney Stephenson the top finisher of the 3.1 mile course in 17:24 for a 35th place finish. Jerry Garcia came in 55th in 17:57.
“I had a good feeling Cheney was looking strong at the meet,” head coach Guy Nowlin said. “Cheney was able to take the reins as our lead dog in the race.”
Seguin competed against 24 teams and a total of 183 runners at the meet. The number of runners made the course difficult, Nowlin said.
“It was a tough course, there’s lots of turns in it and it bottlenecked fairly quickly,” he said. “In our classification with so many runners, it created some issues — but we had game planned on trying to get out as quick as possible.”
Making regionals for the first time in so many years had the team and Nowlin proud of the accomplishment.
“They were excited and I’m extremely proud of the effort,” Nowlin said. “There’s lots to be proud about — they gave it their best shot and competed as well as they could.
“Obviously we would have liked a top 10 or even a top four, but we’ll go back to the drawing board with the returners for next year.”
Nowlin was appreciative of the improvement in the team from last year, when two individuals qualified for the regional meet.
“It was nice to see how far they have come,” Nowlin said. “From last year getting two guys into regionals to this year taking the whole team.”
Marshall Allenger, Garrett Machado, Louis Flores, Anthony Estrada and Aidan Flores rounded out the Seguin squad at the meet.
Marion
The Bulldogs’ Alexa Ortiz finished 114th in the 3A meet, with a time of 15:13.19.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
