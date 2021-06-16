If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The inaugural Jesse Turner Go Girl Golf Memorial Scholarship was awarded to John Paul II’s Erika Nittinger on Saturday, May 29 at Landa Park Golf Course in New Braunfels. The scholarship was started by the family of Brooke Hagen, who was taught by Turner.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Nancy Turner looks on as New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockmen reads a proclamation naming May 29 as Mr. Jesse Turner Day during a scholarship presentation ceremony at the Landa Park Golf Course.
