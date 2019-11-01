There are currently three teams tied for first place in District 15-3A.
Among them — the Marion Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs sit at 3-1 in district play (5-3 overall), tied with Jourdanton and Randolph for first place heading into Friday’s contest with 3-2 Cotulla.
With Jourdanton and Randolph playing Friday too, the Bulldogs could set themselves up for a top seed out of the district with a win.
“We’re sitting okay with the playoffs,” head coach Ryne Miller said. “But we’re telling our guys that these next two games are must-win games. If we want to reach our goals liked we talked about at the beginning of the season we want to make sure we win the next two games.”
Cotulla beat Jourdanton game before last, but then fell 14-10 last week to Karnes City.
“They’ve been playing really well,” Miller said. “They had a tough loss to Karnes City last week, but beat Jourdanton the week before, so we know how they can play and what they can do with their weapons, so we’’ll go out and try to stop them.”
Cotulla Fullback Cahel Lafferty will be a priority for the Bulldogs’ defense in the game. Lafferty leads a Cotulla rushing attack that is averaging more than 250 yards per contest.
“They’ve got a heckuva running back, No. 2 (Lafferty),” Miller said. “He’s a really big running back, so we’ve got to be sure to stop him on their offense.”
The Cowboys’ defense has also made an impression on Miller on film.
“Their defense is high energy,” he said. “They are very active and do a good job flying around to the football and gang tackling.”
The Bulldogs counter with a high octane offense led by quarterback Zach Goodwin, who has thrown for more than 1,500 yards with 14 touchdowns against six interceptions. He’s also rushed for nine scores and is the second leading rusher on the team with 473 yards.
“Zach’s had a great week of practice, Cade Baumann on defense is getting those guys lined up the right way and we’ll be ready tonight,” Miller said.
Ray Rayos leads the team in rushing with 521 yards and two touchdowns while Jacob Devora is Goodwin’s primary target through the air, with 34 catches for 538 yards and seven touchdowns.
The bye last week allowed Miller and his troops to recoup late in the season.
“Coming off the bye we got a lot of guys healthy,” Miller said. “We practiced really well over the bye week and had two weeks to prepare for Cotulla.
“From here on out, we’re telling our guys it’s like the playoffs and we’re hoping to go on an eight-game win streak starting tonight.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com
