ALICE — The Navarro Lady Panthers volleyball team is on a mission this year.
State — or bust.
Now, they are just two games away.
Monday night in Alice, Navarro took one more step toward that goal, sweeping an overmatched Hidalgo Lady Pirates’ squad in three sets, 25-10, 25-6 and 25-15 to improve to 37-8 on the year.
The Lady Panthers never let Hidalgo (32-10) in the match, jumping out to big leads in each of the sets, using service aces and ball control to go on several big runs in the contest.
The win advances Navarro to the regional tournament Friday and Saturday in San Antonio, where they’ve been each of the three seasons under head coach Nicole Blakeman.
“It’s exciting,” Blakeman said after the game. “We’ve had ups and downs all year with injuries and things like that.
“There were times in our first tournament where everybody was thinking it was going to be a long season. But they came together and have done a good job with whatever group was out there, trying to work together and play together.”
The Lady Pirates had trouble handling serves all night from the Panthers, starting in the first set, when five different servers got aces for the Lady Panthers.
Navarro collected 19 aces on the night, with Sara Benner and Ashley Gosch getting five, and Madison McCaig and Carolyn Burch adding three each.
“We were serving tough, we didn’t let them run any offense they would normally run,“ Blakeman said. “We took them out of their offense, which is always our goal.
“We did not let them play their game, we took control immediately and when we saw film on them, we were able to see what they did and be prepared.”
Kelly Helms rotated in and out throughout the night as the coach used everyone in the lineup, but came up with several big kills (9 total) and had a couple of key blocks in the little bit of time she was on the floor.
Bennett added eight kills, while Haley Hoffman had seven and Berkley Andrews contributed with six to spearhead the offensive attack.
Defensively, Nelly Brumley had 11 digs, while Burch had nine, and Benner and Gosch contributed with eight and seven, respectively.
The Lady Pirates were called for double hits numerous times in the match, and seemed to get a little flustered with the calls.
“Our region is tough on ball handling,” Blakeman said. “You can’t double on the second and third hits and I think they were getting a little frustrated with that.”
The win gets Navarro to the regional semifinal on Friday against either Wimberley or Caldwell, who played on Tuesday night after press time. A win there puts them in the regional final on Saturday.
Tip off is 1 p.m. at Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com
