The Lady Mats (17-17, 4-7) came within just four points of pulling out the victory over Kerrville Tivy on Friday.

Instead, Seguin narrowly lost against its District 26-5A foe at home (19-25, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 11-15). The Mats played better as the contest grew longer, most evident in the second set after dropping the first. They opened the second with a 3-1 lead over the Antlers after Regan Schmidt and Lizzie Suarez scored back-to-back points.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

