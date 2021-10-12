If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Lady Mats Julie Kocian (left) and Tresalyn Roberts (right) work together at the net to foil an Antler attack during Seguin’s match against Kerrville Tivy on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. As a team Seguin finished with nine total blocks.
Lady Mat Reese Brittain (center) looks to toss Ashley Lingueno (left) the ball during Seguin’s match against Kerrville Tivy on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Brittain finished second on the team with 13 assists.
Lady Mat Ashley Lingueno soars high above the net during Seguin’s match against Kerrville Tivy on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Lingueno finished with four kills.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Lady Mats Julie Kocian (left) and Tresalyn Roberts (right) work together at the net to foil an Antler attack during Seguin’s match against Kerrville Tivy on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. As a team Seguin finished with nine total blocks.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Lady Mat Reese Brittain (center) looks to toss Ashley Lingueno (left) the ball during Seguin’s match against Kerrville Tivy on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Brittain finished second on the team with 13 assists.
The Lady Mats (17-17, 4-7) came within just four points of pulling out the victory over Kerrville Tivy on Friday.
Instead, Seguin narrowly lost against its District 26-5A foe at home (19-25, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 11-15). The Mats played better as the contest grew longer, most evident in the second set after dropping the first. They opened the second with a 3-1 lead over the Antlers after Regan Schmidt and Lizzie Suarez scored back-to-back points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.