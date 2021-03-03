A first place finish for the Seguin boys powerlifting team at the Texas Strength Systems meet on Thursday turned the page on the Matador boys’ perfect season.
Reese Janda finished first in his weight class, earning him a chance to compete in the Regional meet in Cleburne on Mar. 13. Joel Salazar also punched his ticket to Regionals at the top of his weight class.
