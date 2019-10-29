The Lifegate Lady Falcons volleyball team is the TCAL 2A state champs for the second year in a row, after knocking off the No. 2 seed, Houston School of the Woods, on Saturday at Marion High School.
The Lady Falcons won in three sets, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-15, and finished the year 15-4. SW came into the contest at 17-9 on the year.
“It really feels great,” head coach Jinny McCulloch said. “I was truly blessed and humbled by the opportunity to coach these girls again.”
Lifegate hitter Gracie Peters was named the MVP of the tournament, while Kayla Hallmark and Sarinna Skrzycki made the All-Tournament team.
Lifegate only lost to two teams this season, falling to both Annapolis Christian and Cornerstone JV twice this fall.
The Lady Falcons’ defense was key in the final match, McCulloch said.
“Our defense was great,” she said. “We were able to pick off a lot of kills off their end. They had a great outside hitter who we had seen the day before when she had a lights out game.
“We were trying to combat her and were able to. We just played all around good ball — it was definitely our day on the court and we were able to capitalize on that.”
Getting the lead in the third set allowed McCulloch to play a lot of players that had not seen much playing time throughout the season.
“I was able to put in all of my bench players in the third set,” she said. “I actually had all my bench and two seniors on the court when we won the championship.”
“We had great serving by two of the freshmen, Nayli Schmidt and Olivia Castillo, in that third set that really helped us out. It was great seeing the freshmen and the two seniors out there when we won.”
Playing at Marion was a bonus for the coach and the team, after traveling to San Antonio for the semifinal on Friday.
“We were happy to be playing closer to home,” McCulloch said. “Some of the girls had played in that gym before.”
Lifegate advanced to the final as the No. 1 seed after knocking off Young Women’s Leadership Academy of El Paso in the semifinal on Friday at the George Gervin Center in San Antonio.
YWLA came in as the No. 5 seed, with no seniors on the team and had a record of 11-8.
The Lady Falcons won in three sets, 25-14, 25-18 and 25-20.
“We were pretty evenly matched, the team from El Paso had a couple of very strong leaders,” McCulloch said. “We came out in the first set and pretty much tore them up, but they were able to score more points in the second and third sets.
“It was a great back and forth between both teams and they were coached very well. They were young, so in a couple of years they will be a really good team.”
For the season, Peters led the Falcons in kills with 152 and led the team with 58 aces while Skrzycki had 57. Peters also led in blocks with 42 and Hanah Osborne led the team in digs with 84, while Kayla Hallmark had 82.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.