It’s one of the oldest rivalries in Texas.
This year marks the 107th meet up between Seguin and New Braunfels, which have played continuously since the 1920s.
For Seguin coach Travis Bush, the game tonight at Matador Stadium is special.
“We’ve had good battles with them every year,” Bush said. “It’s the good old cross-the-river rival.
“Our guys always play hard, their guys always play hard. It’s fun for the communities and is one of the oldest rivalries in the state. It’s a good game to be a part of, guys are excited and we’ll strap it up and play (tonight).”
New Braunfels comes into the game 1-0, beating Alamo Heights last week, 31-14, after trailing 14-10 going into the fourth quarter.
The 6A school will present a challenge for Seguin to avenge last year’s 34-29 loss.
“New Braunfels is solid,” Bush said. “They’re going to have a lot of size, a lot of numbers.
“The quarterback is always solid, their receivers are big. They’ve got a tight end that’s about 6-foot-7, and the o-line is huge, so there will be a size difference similar to what we saw at Antonian.”
The Unicorns are the second game of a tough non-district schedule, which saw the Matadors lose last week to a senior-laden Antonian squad, 42-21.
“We’re going to play good people in non-district, quality teams that are going to get us ready for district play,” Bush said. “Last week’s over, every week is a one-week season and it’s our goal to be 1-0 every week.
“We’re looking at the big picture. We’re a young team, we’ve still got a lot of growing to do in all phases of the program. We’re in the early phases of the season and we’re still working on fundamentals to keep growing as a team.”
There were several things the coach liked from the first week loss to Antonian.
“We didn’t play bad,” Bush said. “We came out of the first game with zero penalties as a team, and really didn’t have any turnovers. You look at most first ballgames and they’re kind of sloppy.”
Better tackling was an emphasis in the practices this week after the Matadors had trouble stopping the run.
“That’s one thing in any ballgame early in the season,” Bush said. “That quarterback and running back (at Antonian), there will be some college teams that can’t tackle those guys.”
After watching the film of last week’s game, the coach might do a couple of things differently this week against New Braunfels.
“We may roll some guys in there offensively and defensively to keep some guys fresh,” Bush said. “It’s nothing too major — a lot of it is just guys getting in there for the first time for varsity. A big goal will be taking advantage of the chances that present themselves to the Mats.
“Playing a good team like them, we can’t miss opportunities,” Bush said. “We can’t miss tackles, if they put it on the ground we have to recover, if we have a chance to make an explosive play we have to make the catch. We missed some opportunities last week.” The Matadors and Unicorns kickoff tonight at 7:30 p.m.
