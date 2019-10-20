Thursday’s District 26-5A cross country meet at Starcke Park was one for the record books at Seguin High School, as the boys team became the first since 2006 to qualify as a team for regionals, finishing second overall.
Jerry Garcia and Cheney Stephenson ran most of the race together, coming in fifth and sixth place, respectively, to lead the Matadors to the regional berth.
Garcia finished just ahead of Stephenson in the race, running the 3.1 miles in 16:42, while Stephenson was right on his coattails in 16:48.
For head coach Guy Nowlin, it was a meet to be celebrated.
“The guys performed well to reach a goal we’ve been shooting for all year long,” Nowlin said. “Jerry and Cheney both ran PR times for the race.
“Going back to last year, we finished just shy of qualifying as a team. We had the majority of those guys returning this year and the guys put in the work and progressed all year, so I figured we probably had a shot.”
Marshall Allenger came in 13th in 17:29 to also medal in the race, while Louis Flores (17th) and freshman Garrett Machado (31st) rounded out the Matadors top five.
‘Marshall was a major standout for us,” Nowlin said. “He’s been our number five runner all year, but he ran a PR in the race by 45 seconds.”
The Mats finished behind Boerne Champion in first, as the Chargers had their top four runners finish first through fourth at the race.
Laura Button medaled for the girls with an 11th place finish, but just missed out on a trip to regionals as an individual by one spot.
The Lady Mats also missed qualifying for the regional meet by one, as they finished fourth at the meet.
The Region IV Cross Country Meet will take place on Monday, Oct. 28 on the campus of Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Marion
Bulldog sophomore Alexa Ortiz will also run at regionals in Corpus Christ on the 28th, after she finished 10th at the 26-3A meet on Monday at Ingram.
Ortiz ran the two miles in 14:26, finishing just one second behind two runners in a blanket finish.
“We had a pretty good strategy going in, there are deep hills on the course and she came through with it,” head coach Sammy Scribner said. “She actually passed the eighth and ninth place finishers with 300 meters to go, but ended up getting passed by them right at the end.
“We got 10th and we were real excited about that. Now we’re back to the grind again and just trying to get a little bit better before the regional meet.”
Senior Katherine Taylor finished 23rd and sophomore Ashley Gonzales finished 25th.
“Katherine ran her best time of the year, so she did really well at the meet,” Scribner said.
For the boys, sophomore Konner Harborth finished 14th in 20:33 and senior Josh Galaviz finished 23rd, after qualifying for regionals last year.
“It just didn’t happen for Josh this year, but it wasn’t because of a lack of heart, he tried and tried,” Scribner said. “He went all out in practice every day, but the times just never came down.”
Navarro
The Navarro girls team finished third at the District 30-4A meet.
See the story on their meet at www.seguingazette.com
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.