Fire badly burned a pair of residents when flames damaged a home Saturday in the Redwood area of Guadalupe County, a fire official said.
Several area fire departments responded to a call about 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire in the 1900 block of Poplar Road, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
“Two victims, a 77-year-old female and a 53-year-old male,. Were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center by San Marcos Hays County EMS with burns on over 30% of their bodies,” he said.
Crews from San Marcos Fire Department, the York Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue and the Martindale Fire Department hurried to the scene.
Once there, they found about 50% of a single-story mobile home burning, Pinder said. Firefighters started fighting the blaze and prevented it from spreading to adjacent properties, he said.
The fire remains under investigation, Pinder said.
