When 22-year-old Casandra Kendrick died helping a stranger save his two children from drowning in 2021, she was only doing what her family taught her, a Seguin man said.
Kendrick was a hero who, if given the chance, would risk her life all over again to save those young people, her father Lee Estep said.
“She would’ve done it any day of the week,” he said. “Even if she had to do it all over again, was brought back and we started this all over again, she would still do the same thing. Even though the outcome, she would still do it.”
On June 13, 2021, Kendrick was with a group of family and friends hanging out on a small island in the Guadalupe River near the FM 1117 bridge as Victor Villanueva and his three sons ages 9, 6 and 5 fished nearby on the island. An undertow began to pull down the 9-year-old and his brothers tried to reach him to save him, which led to more danger.
Villanueva and Kendrick rushed to help the boys and, with the help of other adults, saved all three children. Tragically, Villanueva and Kendrick both drowned and died.
His daughter gave her life doing what she learned throughout her life, Estep said.
“Our family has always been military and stuff like that,” he said. “We always teach our kids and everybody to protect the young and protect the innocent.”
For saving those three innocent children that day, Villanueva and Kendrick are being recognized for their heroism.
The Carnegie Hero Fund recognized the pair along with 14 other civilians who risked serious injury or death to save others, according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.
Each of the 16 individuals will receive the Carnegie Medal, which is consider the highest honor for civilian heroism in the United States and Canada.
“The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others,” the commission said in a statement. “With this announcement, the Carnegie Medal has been awarded to 10,371 individuals since the inception of the Pittsburgh-based fund in 1904.”
Six of the recently announced awardees died.
Each of the recipients or their survivors will receive a financial grant, the commission’s statement read.
“Throughout the 119 years since the fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, more than $44 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance,” it read.
Among the most recent medal recipients were three teachers who, in separate incidents, drowned while trying to save children struggling in deep water. Folks the 16 recipients saved include 10 children, a police officer being assaulted and others.
Estep said he was proud to receive a call informing him that his daughter would receive the Carnegie Medal. Each medal is customized for a particular recipient and take several months to design and produce, so his family is waiting for the foundation to present it.
Villanueva’s wife, though she did not immediately return calls for comment, presumably awaits presentation of his coin.
Loss of Kendrick was devastating to her family, Estep said. He is torn apart over the fact that his “irreplaceable” daughter — whom he said loved life and enjoyed family and friends — lost her life but proud of the way she did it.
“I thought it was very heroic but I also figured, too, she was acting on impulse; she was acting on instinct,” Estep said. “Sometimes when you react, there’s a price that ends up coming in the long run. It’s not always the easiest but, yeah, she pretty much acted on instinct.”
Learning that she will be remembered for paying the ultimate price also warms his heart.
“At first, I was extremely proud of what she did,” Estep said. “I was heartbroken over the price paid but proud that she is being recognized for what she did.”
