Investigation into a Corpus Christi-area man’s shooting death last month near Freeport made its way to the Guadalupe County area and resulted in arrests of five suspects.
Two Seguin residents along with three other people are charged with murder in connection to what authorities said is a suspected robbery plot gone awry.
“They’ll get pretty young girls to go out and meet guys at bars or social events and come back to the house,” said Ian Patin, chief deputy in the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. “Unbeknownst to the guys, the females they’re letting in their houses are coordinating with people to… let people in. Of course, once you get back to the house, there’s going to be more property to steal more valuables. They’re not inventing the wheel.”
Brazoria County investigators and other law enforcement officers made arrests over the weekend in connection with the shooting. Seguin police and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies helped seize two of the five suspects on Friday. Law enforcement officers arrested two others elsewhere on Friday and a fifth suspect turned herself in to deputies Sunday night in Brazoria County, Patin said.
Brazoria County deputies got involved about 2:55 a.m. Jan. 28 when dispatchers received calls about a shooting in the 300 block of Ocean Blvd. in the Treasure Island community near Freeport, Patin said. Deputies arrived to find 45-year-old Larry Ortiz Jr. dead in an upstairs beach house.
Ortiz and several of his family members rented the house to celebrate a quinceañera, Patin said.
“The house was full,” he said. “There was a bunch of kids sleeping on the floor on air mattresses and in the living room. The two gentlemen that got sucked into the plot they were in one bedroom and the parents were in another one and people were downstairs in another living area.”
Investigators learned that Ortiz’s adult son, Larry Ortiz III, and a friend, Lucas Hernandez, left the beach house the evening of Jan. 27 and returned early Jan. 28 with two young women, Anzley Tay Castillo and Alena Pena Murillo, both 20, Patin said.
The quartet was upstairs in a bedroom for a while before two men and a woman reportedly forced their way into the beach house and displayed firearms, he said.
Police identified the two armed men as Seguin resident Richard Horn Jr., 29, and 21-year-old Needville resident Keerston Wilkerson, Patin said. The armed men allegedly assaulted Ortiz III and Hernandez and demanded money, he said.
Ortiz Jr. woke up, went to help his son and Hernandez, started defending them and one of the armed men shot and killed Ortiz Jr., Patin said. Investigators are still looking into who actually fired the fatal shot, he said.
All five suspects left the house.
Investigators collected information and began to identify suspects and the vehicles they drove away from the scene, Patin said.
Police identified the third woman they believed was involved as 23-year-old Guadalupe Navarro, of Seguin, Patin said.
In a concerted effort, authorities first arrested Horn and Navarro on charges unrelated to the shooting. Deputies from Brazoria and Guadalupe counties, as well as Seguin police, executed a search warrant on Feb. 5 in the 800 block of Boenig in Seguin, Patin said.
Law enforcement officers serving that warrant collected evidence they believe was related to the homicide investigation, he said
“Our SWAT team assisted them with a search warrant in the 800 block of Boenig Street in Seguin,” Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said. “That was it. We just assisted them with the execution of it with our SWAT team.”
After Brazoria County deputies dug deeper into the case, they secured arrest warrants for murder Friday and arrested Horn, Wilkerson, Navarro and Castillo, while Pena Murillo remained at large, Patin said.
Pena Murillo surrendered herself to deputies on Sunday night at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Patin said.
All five were being held on $2 million bond each.
Detectives are still trying to determine how the group came together to formulate the plot to commit aggravated robbery, Patin said. They believe at least two of the suspects were involved in similar plots before, he said.
“I do know that Alena and Wilkerson have been charged and are on bond out of Fort Bend County for aggravated robbery,” Patin said. “I believe that charge originated some time last year with the same type of M.O. (modus operandi )”
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies received help from and thanked several law enforcement agencies for help in investigating the case and arresting the suspects including the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol and Criminal Investigations divisions, Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Seguin, San Marcos, Richmond, Clute, Lake Jackson, El Campo and Freeport police departments.
“It was a team effort including the guys from Guadalupe and Comal counties, including the sheriff’s office and the PDs there,” he said. “They were very helpful and we appreciate their cooperation and teamwork they provided and continue to provide in this investigation.”
